Moby confused by Bryan Adams’ two careers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoby had “no idea” Bryan Adams was both a singer and photographer. The ‘Please Forgive Me’ singer is just as well known for his camera work as his hit songs these days, but when he was in charge of a photoshoot involving the ‘Play’ hitmaker, Moby just assumed he shared the...

canadianbeats.ca

Bryan Adams releases new single, “Kick Ass”

December 9, 2021, saw the latest single from the highly acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, from his upcoming studio album So Happy It Hurts. “Kick Ass” starts off with an introduction provided by the great John Cleese that gives an insight to what “Kick Ass” is about.
pro-tools-expert.com

The Perfect Pop Track Production? Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams

In a recent Production Expert podcast, when posed with the question of what I thought was the best pop song, my answer was Summer of ‘69 by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Sure, I could think of hundreds of great pop songs from different eras, but this one has stuck with me from the very first time I heard it.
NME

Bryan Adams wants to expand on his photography career by making a film

Bryan Adams has said that he wants to make a movie. The rock star, who also has a successful career as a photographer, said that he thinks his skills would be transferable to filmmaking. “I would indeed be interested [in making a film]. I can easily see myself as a...
Bryan Adams
Billie Eilish
Moby
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
Cosmopolitan

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album, Body Language, has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Stuns as She Achieves Modelling Milestone

The latest addition to Paris Jackson's growing modeling portfolio is the cover of Vogue Hong Kong. Jackson, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has already appeared on the cover of several Vogue international editions, including Brazil, Australia, and Teen Vogue. Last week, Jackson marked World AIDS Day by remembering her godmother, Elizabeth Taylor, who was close friends with her father.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
extratv

New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
KXLY

Henry Cavill’s ‘uncool’ injury

Henry Cavill wishes he’d torn his hamstring in a “cool” way. The 38-year-old actor was filming season two of ‘The Witcher’ in December last year when he suffered the medical mishap but he’s joked it was a “’Red Riding Hood’” way of getting hurt because he was doing nothing more strenuous than running through the woods.
CELEBRITIES

