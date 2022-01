Some lucky lottery players could have a very merry Christmas indeed. The Saturday Powerball jackpot prize has grown to $400 million, or $292 million for the cash option, and players have until 9:50 p.m. Christmas night to buy their $2 tickets before the drawing. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Fla.

LOTTERY ・ 10 DAYS AGO