Apple iPhones continued their resurgence in China as the most sought-after smartphone in the country, as indicated by the latest Counterpoint Research numbers. The iPhone accounted for 23.6% of smartphone sales in China in November, up from its 22% showing back in October 2021. The numbers also indicate that the iPhone has sustained the leadership of the market for two consecutive months in China. Chinese brand Vivo followed Apple in the pecking order with a 17.8% share of the market.

