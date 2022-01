US 50 Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Cambridge Road On-Ramp in Cameron Park. What was initially thought to be a car collision involving a single automobile near Placerville on December 22 turned out to be a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the Placerville Service Patrol as occurring around 8:39 a.m. along eastbound US 50 just east of the Cambridge Road on-ramp in Cameron Park. The report stated that a woman had struck the center divider in a blue Honda Accord and had been ejected from the vehicle, and was bleeding.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO