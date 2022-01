Gerald L. Melton, Public Defender for the 16th Judicial District, has officially announced his candidacy for re-election. The 16th Judicial District is comprised of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. He will be a candidate in the Republican Primary to be held in May of 2022. The public defender is responsible for representing indigent persons who are accused of committing criminal offenses.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO