Do Research Before Rushing To Donate To Charities At Year’s End

Many of us animal lovers contribute in some way to animal charities. I donate (admittedly) small amounts of money to my local animal disaster relief organization (the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, which rescues animals from floods and fires and operates emergency shelters for animals who are displaced from these disasters) and to my local animal shelter, the Northwest SPCA. I’m able to contribute more as a volunteer than as a donor, I think – though I do end up spending a not-insignificant amount of money on dog food, toys, chews, and other equipment for the litters of puppies and the occasional adolescent dog that I foster for the shelter.

