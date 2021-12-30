ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Research Before Rushing To Donate To Charities At Year’s End

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Statewide Iowa — With just a few days left in 2021, many Iowans are making year-end donations to charities, but they’re warned to look closely before writing the check. Teresa Fritz, with...

kiwaradio.com

WSMV

Goodwill donation centers prep for year-end surge

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Goodwill stores in Middle Tennessee are preparing for the year-end surge in donations. Goodwill Industries announced that it will be shifting employees to its busiest locations to keep up with donations that typically increase by nearly 50 percent this time of year. From December 26-31,...
NASHVILLE, TN
seaislenews.com

Women’s Civic Club Donates to Charities

On Dec. 14, the members of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club – the longest standing civic organization in the resort – made sizable donations to four local charities. The donations were distributed during a Holiday Luncheon inside Sea Isle’s Community Lodge, where civic club members hold their weekly meetings. The Community Lodge is also where the Civic Club hosted their annual Autumn Card Party Fundraiser in September, which helped raise thousands of dollars for charity.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
whole-dog-journal.com

Making a Year-End Contribution to an Animal-Related Charity? Read This

Many of us animal lovers contribute in some way to animal charities. I donate (admittedly) small amounts of money to my local animal disaster relief organization (the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, which rescues animals from floods and fires and operates emergency shelters for animals who are displaced from these disasters) and to my local animal shelter, the Northwest SPCA. I’m able to contribute more as a volunteer than as a donor, I think – though I do end up spending a not-insignificant amount of money on dog food, toys, chews, and other equipment for the litters of puppies and the occasional adolescent dog that I foster for the shelter.
ANIMALS
Forbes

Make A 2021 Donation Before It’s Too Late

There are only a few days left before the end of the year to make charitable contributions for 2021. If you are like most taxpayers (an estimated nine out of 10, according to the IRS) who take the standard deduction as opposed to itemizing charitable contributions, there are important reminders.
INCOME TAX
Carlsbad Current-Argus

The year-end donation dilemma

A small collection of unneeded junk has been sent to me from charities to which I have never given any money. They send glossy full-color calendars or tote bags printed with their name, in envelopes the size of a pillowcase. The oversize packaging makes them impossible to ignore. I get...
CHARITIES
shipnc.com

Rutter’s Children’s Charities donates $75K during annual Secret Santa program

Rutter’s Children’s Charities is closing out 2021 with their annual Secret Santa donations. Secret Santa gives selected Rutter’s employees the opportunity to choose an eligible charity and Rutter’s Children’s Charities donates $1,000 to that organization. This year, 75 employees were chosen to participate, totaling $75,000 in donations! The selected charities have a focus on children, education and local community efforts.
CHARITIES
Pleasanton Express

Consider a year-end gift donation to TPWF

It’s that time of year— the time when people are more conscious of their blessings and feel the desire to give. It’s also a good time to consider giving year-end gifts to worthwhile charities and other nonprofit organizations. Gifts given at this time of year help these...
CHARITIES
Hutch Post

Salvation Army still taking year-end donations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign wrapped up on Christmas Eve and Maj. Paul James says that, while the mainstay of the holiday season proved fruitful in Reno County, there’s still time at the end of the year for donors to support the mission of Reno County’s largest, non-governmental provider of social services.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Gloucester Daily Times

New year's plunge for charity

A good crowd turned out for a chilly dip in the North Atlantic to kick off the new year Saturday as well as support The Open Door food pantry. The annual polar plunge on the historic Rocky Neck Art Colony got underway at 1 p.m. at Oakes Cove Beach, at the corner of Stevens Way and Wonson Street.
ADVOCACY
vegas24seven.com

Sam’s Town, Jokers Wild and Boyd Linen and Uniform Services Donate $15,000 to Three Charities

Sam’s Town, Jokers Wild and Boyd Linen and Uniform Services Donate $15,000 to Three Charities. Boyd Gaming’s Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Jokers Wild Casino and Boyd Linen and Uniform Services have contributed a total of $15,000 to three charities, in recognition of the properties’ company-leading performance in Boyd Gaming’s 2021 Giving the Boyd Way workplace giving campaign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weatherford Couple's Charity Donates RVs to Homeless Veterans

For most people, an RV symbolizes a road trip or a vacation. For veterans who have received RVs from Operation Texas Strong 2021, those RVs are home. "We are tired of seeing homeless veterans on the street," Bobby Crutsinger said. Crutsinger and his wife, Peggy, started Operation Texas Strong 2021...
WEATHERFORD, TX

