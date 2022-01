NJ.com | Randy Miller: Alex Rodriguez, one of the greatest players of all time, and one of the poster boys for baseball’s PED history, is Hall of Fame eligible for the first time. With 110 votes made public at the time of writing, A-Rod falls well short of enshrinement, garnering around 47 percent of the total vote. Contrast this with fellow first timer David Ortiz, sitting at north of 80 percent of the ballots, and it’s hard to see a way for Alex to get into Cooperstown this cycle.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO