Pharmaceuticals

Study: J&J booster strong protection against Omicron

 4 days ago

A new study shows the Johnson and Johnson booster vaccine provides strong protection against the Omicron variant. The New...

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
J&J initial study: Shot helps with omicron

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A study of health workers in South Africa found a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk of hospitalization during the omicron surge. J&J said Thursday the second dose was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in...
J&J Booster Slashes Omicron Hospitalisations -S.African Study

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson Inc's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread, researchers said on Thursday. The real-world study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was based on a second...
Study finds positive results for J&J vaccine against Omicron in South Africa

New data from researchers in South Africa show that two shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were 85 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations in the country, where the Omicron variant is widespread. The study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, observed nearly 230,000 healthcare workers from...
FDA to broaden booster eligibility for kids 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to broaden the eligibility for Pfizer's Covid-19 booster to kids ages 12-15 in the coming days according to a person familiar with their plan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the FDA is looking to expand...
J&J's COVID-19 vaccine booster was 85% effective against hospitalization, in South Africa study

Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.44% said Thursday that a South African Phase 3 study showed that its a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization. The drug maker said the study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, was conducted from mid-November to mid-December, which is after omicron became the dominant variant. "This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta," said Mathai Mammen, global head of J&J's Janssen Research & Development LLC. J&J's stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has gained 9.0% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

By LAURAN NEERGAARD The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has The post FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges appeared first on KESQ.
CDC sued for vaccine safety app data after multiple refusals

A nonprofit that is critical of vaccines is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after the agency declined to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for data on the effects of the coronavirus vaccine. Announced Thursday, the lawsuit surrounds data from the "V-Safe" system...
Once-a-Day HIV Pill Works Well for Kids

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An international trial found that a once-a-day antiretroviral medication for kids with HIV is not only cheap and easy to take, but also better at suppressing HIV than standard treatments. "Our findings provide strong evidence for the global rollout of dolutegravir for children...
Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
