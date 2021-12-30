Dennings appointed to Macomb County bench

Realizing the county must have a medical examiner in place come Jan. 1, Macomb County commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday to reconsider a deal to retain the services of Dr. Daniel Spitz. The Board of Commissioners in a 9-4 vote last week rejected a four-year, $2.54 million...
Godfrey attorney Andy Carruthers is now an associate judge serving Madison and Bond County. Carruthers, a Republican, was sworn into office on Monday after being selected by the nine circuit judges to fill the vacant position following the retirement of Associate Judge Clarence Harrison. There are 5 Democrats and 4...
Lorain community activist Marie Leibas is the newest member of the Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services (MHARS) Board of Directors of Lorain County. According to a news release, Leibas was sworn in Dec. 16 during the MHARS Board meeting. Leibas, a resident of Lorain, was appointed by the Ohio...
A Jacksonville attorney recently received an appointment from the Pritzker Administration. Eddie Carpenter of Jacksonville was appointed as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Cass, Scott, and Pike Counties, and will continue to serve in the role for Morgan County. A public administrator acts as executor for the affairs of...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wake County Public Health is adding an additional 2,000 appointments at its COVID-19 testing sites this week to accommodate an anticipated holiday rush. Reporter: Lora...
Sarah Arnold officially became the newest St. Johns County commissioner on Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Arnold to fill the District 2 seat after Jeb Smith resigned to serve as president of the Florida Farm Bureau. Local government:City of St. Augustine promotes planning director to assistant city manager. Holiday shopping:The...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Environmental Protection Agency will soon be getting regular advice and recommendations from Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. The judge has been appointed to the EPA's Air and Climate Workgroup, something she said she lobbied for because it's good for South Texas. The move comes...
ROMEO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bird owner surrendered 400 parakeets to Detroit Animal Welfare Group on Thursday night. The no-kill animal rescue, which has a farm in Romeo, said the birds were crammed into seven cages and in need of help. The rescue said the birds were "from a very unhealthy situation."
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed attorney Jonathan Sacks as a Duval County judge, the governor’s office announced Dec. 22. Sacks, a former assistant state attorney in the 4th Judicial Circuit, succeeds Duval County Judge London Kite, who was appointed to the Circuit Court. He was among 10 applicants interviewed Oct....
The Board of Washington County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting in downtown Bartlesville and they will look to make a number of appointments. The Board will look to appoint someone to serve on the Washington and Nowata County Community Sentencing Council. They will also look to appoint a Board member to serve on the Oklahoma Public Employees Health and Welfare Board and the ACCO Legislative Committee.
Beginning Tuesday, the Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) SHIELD IL Drive-up Community Testing Site again will be by appointment only. Each individual who wants to be tested must have their own appointment, a news release says. Individuals without an appointment will be asked to return at their appointment time once scheduled.
Appointments for COVID-19 testing sites like pharmacies, clinics and urgent cares have have been filling up this holiday season. At-home testing kits are out of stock at many retailers. Whether you are traveling, may have been exposed to COVID-19 or need a test for other reasons, appointments at many testing...
Macomb County is supporting an effort by a nonprofit organization to locate structures and other evidence of a former church and community lost to flood waters in the mid-1800s along the Lake St. Clair shoreline. The county Board of Commissioners passed a resolution last month in support of the Noble...
Seven appointments to vacant offices in Missouri were made by Governor Mike Parson, including one local appointment to fill the position of Daviess County Circuit Clerk. Governor Parson announced Sandy Dustman of Jamesport will fill the position. Dustman currently serves as the Deputy Clerk for the Daviess County Circuit Court,...
Governor Holcomb has appointed a new judge for St. Joseph County Superior Court. Mark Telloyan practices law from his own firm in South Bend with a focus on bankruptcy cases. He also teaches at Notre Dame Law School, Grace College and Goshen College. Before opening his own firm, Telloyan worked...
Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
Curious how Tampa Bay compares with other areas in Florida with COVID-19 cases? We’re actually doing quite a bit better than most of the state. Here are the top 5 counties in Florida with the highest number of COVID-19 cases based percentage of its population. #1: Miami-Dade (27.5%) The...
FT. LAUDERDALE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to efforts of one of his state's largest hospital systems as an example of practical data tracking that can give a clearer picture of the coronavirus pandemic. During a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, DeSantis noted...
Comments / 0