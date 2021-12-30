Disney Guests Stuck In HUGE Line For Check-In at Restaurant

If you are planning to move to Orlando to be closer to the magic of Disney in 2022, get ready to pay the price that comes along with it. Over the pandemic, many people moved to Florida. With the state being one of the ones that “opened” back up the fastest, many who were craving a sense of normalcy moved down to the sunshine state. Plus, with beaches nearby and theme parks, the idea of moving to where you vacation quickly became a popular option. With the increased amount of Guests becoming locals, Orlando rental rates shot up. The housing market was fantastic for selling, but buying would cost you a little more than you were used to. For apartments, rent jumped by hundreds of dollars, leaving a two-bedroom at a $2000.00 price point (of course, this cost varies but I can attest I was quoted $2150.00 for a two-bedroom near Disney World).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO