Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati police searching for missing 10-year-old runaway boy

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 10-year-old runaway boy who...

Robin Hammann-Hauser
4d ago

It's not safe out here for adults let alone a child. It breaks my heart he was away from his family on Christmas, at ten years old you shouldn't have any problems to run away from 💔 praying he's found safe

8
Pink Love81
4d ago

Prayers that he is found safe & you never know what’s going on with kids these days.

