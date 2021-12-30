ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reunion Tower to ring in 2022 with fireworks and drone show

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 10,000 pounds of fireworks and about 200 drone...

‘Lone Star NYE': Fireworks, Drones, Great Music & a Good Cause

Join NBC 5 for "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022" and support North Texas children, too. The hourlong live broadcast on New Year's Eve night will feature performances by county star Scotty McCreery. It all leads up to midnight and the biggest fireworks and drone show in the Central Time...
Dallas New Year's Eve show to include fireworks and drone lights

DALLAS - Work crews in Dallas are preparing Reunion Tower for Friday’s New Year’s Eve celebration. More than 10,000 pounds of fireworks will help welcome 2022 in Dallas. There’s also a drone light show planned for the event. The nine-minute New Year’s Eve show is called "Over...
Reunion Tower presents Over the Top NYE

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. will present the sixth annual Texas-sized Over The Top NYE fireworks show. This year a new and never-seen-before element, a 225-drone light show, joins the 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and 259 LED lights that promise to make the 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular the most memorable one since it first started lighting up the Dallas skyline in 2016.
Officials: Vegas fireworks show will go on, 300,000 expected

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas isn’t canceling or scaling back plans for big New Year’s gatherings amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Regional public safety and elected leaders said Wednesday they expect more than 300,000 visitors in town for events including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said visitors should take responsibility for themselves. A Clark County commissioner noted if people are sick, they should stay home, and if they’re indoors they should wear a mask. Crowd restrictions will include bans on glass and metal containers, coolers, strollers, backpacks, purses and luggage.
This fireworks display to ring in 2022 was simply jaw-dropping

There wasn’t a public gathering for an annual fireworks display in Tokyo to celebrate New Year’s Day, but there were still plenty of “ooohs” and “ahhhs.”. Those sounds didn’t come from people watching in person, but instead, many around the world were awestruck by the display shown on TV or YouTube, with an array of shapes, colors and themes to ring in 2022.
Watch: See the NYE drone show over Dallas

DALLAS (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — A drone show was planned to complement the fireworks during Lone Star NYE. However, the more than 200 drones did not launch until later in the broadcast due to technical difficulties. You can see the show as it happened in the video player above. The drone...
New Year's Eve: Theme parks to ring in 2022 with fireworks

ORLANDO, Fla. — As 2021 winds down, many are looking forward to what 2022 may bring. For theme park fans, you can ring in the year with thrill rides, live music and fireworks as some of the park will have New Year’s Eve festivities. Here’s a rundown of...
Firework safety tips while ringing in 2022

ALBANY, Ga. – Christmas is over, and the new year is here but if you plan on going out of 2021 with your own light show in the sky this year, listen closely to some safety tips TNT is releasing in regards to fireworks. Donna Walker is a proprietor...
Fireworks Stands Open To Help Ring In The New Year

Around the world, it's a tradition to ring in the New Year by lighting up the sky with fireworks. From watching a big production to lighting them with friends and family, many people will celebrate 2022 with a bang. With everything from sparklers to poppers, the shelves are stocked at...
This fireworks display to ring in 2022 was simply jaw-dropping

