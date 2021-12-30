'Cobra Kai' Stars Explain Why Season 4 Is the 'Biggest One Yet' (Exclusive)

After Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), John Kreese (Martin Kove), and the boys from Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) old gang, another classic Karate Kid villain is set to appear in Cobra Kai. Coming to Netflix on December 31, Season 4 of the Karate Kid sequel show will have Thomas Ian Griffith once more playing millionaire entrepreneur, Terry Silver, Kreese’s long-time friend and the real antagonist of The Karate Kid Part III. It’s a comeback that fans have been waiting for, especially considering the series’ nearly flawless history of bringing back actors from the franchise’s original movies to reprise their roles. But it also leaves viewers wondering what lies ahead. After all, the next film on the list of Cobra Kai’s throwbacks, 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, isn’t nearly as beloved as its predecessors, but it would be weird if the show brushed off this part of its past. Could Colonel Dugan (Michael Ironside) make a comeback in Cobra Kai Season 5? Who knows! But is The Next Karate Kid just as bad as fans remember it? And is The Karate Kid Part III any better? Now, these questions are easier to answer. Here’s a list of all five Karate Kid movies, ranked from worst to best.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO