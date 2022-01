ST. GEORGE — A parental complaint has led to two books being pulled from the shelves of libraries in the Washington County School District. The recommendation to ban the first book, "The Hate U Give," at local elementary and intermediate schools was made by a committee put together for the purpose of vetting books for students in grades K-5. The review panel included two parents, two principals and two school media specialists, i.e. librarians who are required by the district to hold a teaching credential.

