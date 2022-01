Main theme: We give our first impressions of one of the mostly highly anticipated models of the year: the 2021 Ford Bronco. Yes, after a two-year wait, we finally got our Outer Banks SUV for testing. And we took no time in quickly comparing it with its chief rival, the Jeep Wrangler. We also dished on some of the Bronco’s off-road hardware, its strong turbocharged V6 engine, and the many thoughtful details in the interior. While these are just our initial thoughts, we all agree on one thing: This rig has presence.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO