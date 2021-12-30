ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks

By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHRAN, Iran — Iran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth’s orbit. It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. Iran...

The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
MILITARY
State
Washington State
AFP

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran vows revenge against US on 2nd anniversary of Soleimani’s death

Supporters of Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani commemorated the two-year anniversary of his death by U.S. drone strike ordered by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 3, 2020. Soleimani’s supporters honored the general with tributes, insulted the U.S., attempted revenge, and demanded Trump be tried for the general’s death.
WORLD
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.Then China happened — revelations about its expanding nuclear force and talk of potential war with Taiwan.And then Russia happened — signs that it might be preparing to invade Ukraine Now, major shifts in U.S. nuclear weapons policy seem much less likely, and while Biden...
WORLD
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Technology#Iran Nuclear Deal#Rocket#Blastoff#The U S State Department#Space Force#Pentagon#Defense Ministry#Iranian#Revolutionary Guard
atlanticcitynews.net

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

2 suicide drones shot down while trying to attack US troops in Iraq

Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Monday near a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops. An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition in Iraq, known as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), confirmed the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones,” in a statement provided to Reuters. The official said the drones “were shot down without incident.”
MILITARY
The Independent

China denies US report it's rapidly growing its nuclear arms

A senior Chinese arms control official denied Tuesday that his government is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, though he said it is taking steps to modernize its nuclear forces.Fu Cong, the director general of the Foreign Ministry s arms control department, said that China is working to ensure its nuclear deterrent meets the minimum level necessary for national defense.“On the assertions made by U.S. officials that China is expanding dramatically its nuclear capabilities, first, let me say that this is untrue,” he said at a briefing in Beijing The news conference was held a day after China, the U.S., Russia Great Britain and France issued a joint statement on preventing nuclear war or an arms race.The U.S. Defense Department said in a report in November that China is expanding its nuclear force faster than previously predicted and could have more than 1,000 warheads by 2030. The U.S. has 3,750 nuclear weapons.
POLITICS

