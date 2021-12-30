ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Thursday Morning Links

By benmor78
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With John Blake saying he will be stepping back a bit from his PR role, TR Sullivan has some reminisces to share...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Sports Focus

Sunday morning Rangers things

There is silence on the Texas Rangers news front this morning. David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs. And good news...the James Webb Space Telescope successfully unfurled its sunshield, which is one of the big hurdles in getting the telescope up and running.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. I don’t got much in the way of Texas Rangers news for you today but can I interest you in some beetles?. Jeff Wilson offers up a managed-expectations guide to rooting for the Rangers in the year 2022. Stephen J. Nesbitt has a piece on how beetles,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

New Years Day Rangers Stuff

There’s not any Rangers-specific stuff out there today, not even on the trusty Jeff Wilson substack. MLB Pipeline does have a list of prospects they’re most excited to see the debut of in 2022. The choice for the Rangers’ is obvious. And The Athletic has a list...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

This former Chicago Cubs pitcher has a new baseball home

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Levi
FanSided

Yankees must be kidding with this latest rumored shortstop plan

Whenever you have the opportunity to acquire a Gold Glove third baseman, you simply have to … and then you move him to shortstop. Uhh, wait … this wasn’t exactly what we were talking about when we said “get good players and figure out the logjams/lineup construction later.”
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Pitching Prospect Ryan Pepiot Switches Agents

A headline that no sports fan wants to see. A player has chosen Scott Boras as his agent. But just weeks after Corey Seager, another Boras client, signed for top dollar with the Texas Rangers, Ryan Pepiot, LA's top pitching prospect, has switched agencies. The 24-year-old is considered a can't-miss ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Rangers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Wants More Emphasis On Starting Pitching

Bullpen games became a major storyline during the 2021 season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and several other teams using them at least a handful of times as they continued to emerge as a growing trend in the sport. What was unique for the Dodgers and some others that used...
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Could 2022 See the MLB Debut of Diego Cartaya?

While the MLB roster freeze doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, many of us continue to speculate how the Dodgers might fill out their roster once the new CBA is in place. One position we haven’t talked about much this winter is catcher. Obviously, the team has...
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Infielder Eddy Alvarez Reportedly Inks Deal with LA

Eddy Alvarez, a middle infielder who has spent the last two seasons with the Marlins, announced on his Instagram account today that he had signed with the Dodgers. In Miami, Alvarez accumulated a below-average .188/.287/.267 batting line. Despite the fact that baseball is locked out, the Dodgers ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy