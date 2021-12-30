State commission misses deadline to propose standards for police body cams
More widespread use of body cameras ranks high among policing reform priorities, but a commission set up under the one-year-old reform law has missed its deadline to propose regulations governing standards for the procurement of body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras by law enforcement. The law that Gov. Charlie...
A Massachusetts state trooper was fired this week for not complying with Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which required more than 40,000 Executive Department employees to be fully immunized by mid-October. The State Police Association of Massachusetts said he is the first member to be terminated — underscoring...
BOSTON (AP) — More than $4 million in state grants have been awarded to 64 municipalities across Massachusetts to help local police departments start or expand the use of body cameras. These grants are the first in a five-year, $20 million capital grant program that is expected to deploy...
A statewide program to equip Rhode Island police departments with body-worn cameras received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Rhode Island attorney general, the Department of Public Safety and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs' Association said Thursday. The money will help equip 700 patrol officers...
HELENA, Mont. - The closing date for public comment on the 2022/2023 hunting regulation proposals has been extended from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says this is a second opportunity to provide input on the draft regulation proposals. Biologists with FWP offered regulations proposals...
The Fishers City Council met for the last time in 2021 on Dec. 20. Agenda items included recognizing Fishers Police Dept. officers for 25 years of service, hearing a newly proposed armed services commission and hearing an introduction to a new planned unit development in southeastern Fishers. For more, visit fishers.in.us.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety is hoping to receive funding necessary to purchase and equip all Alaska State Troopers with body worn cameras. “It’s been kind of a priority of the department for several years, It’s just a matter of trying to get the funding...
OCEAN CITY — Despite some questioning over the vendor’s contract deadlines, resort officials this week pulled the trigger on a $2.4 million deal to equip the town’s police officers with body-worn cameras. Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation mandating law enforcement agencies equip their officers with body-worn...
A coalition of activist groups has announced a new proposal to change the way political district boundaries are redrawn in Arkansas. The group People Not Politicians announced last Wednesday it had filed a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would create a Citizens’ Redistricting Commission, comprised of three Republicans, three Democrats and three members not affiliated with either party.
In a fresh development to the high-profile Michigan governor kidnapping case, a key FBI informant has been charged with fraud.Wisconsin native Stephen Robeson was handed the charge last week, accused of defrauding a couple out of an SUV by convincing them to donate to a ‘charity’. He used a fabricated anti-child sex trafficking non-profit as a cover story, the criminal complaint states (via Buzzfeed).Both he, and his accomplice wife, Kimberley Robeson, face up to three and a half years in prison if convicted. These developments complicate an already fraught domestic terrorism case, involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan...
A federal judge seemed incredulous that state prison officials would view a plastic toy phone as contraband or believe that an inmate doing legal work for other inmates had somehow compromised a prison law librarian. The case came before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon this week after inmate Mark...
LIMA — The Republican-controlled Ohio Legislature gave gun owners a bit of a Christmas present in November and December by passing two pieces of legislation that eased some laws concerning concealed carry permits. Neither has final approval yet. Tom Holycross, president of the Tri-State Gun Collectors, is a bit...
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered to return millions of dollars in proceeds from a book he wrote last year on the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics passed a resolution ordering Cuomo to return an estimated $5.1 million to the state’s attorney general, according to the Associated Press.
Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations of sexual harassment, plans to seek court action if the order is enforced, his attorney, Jim McGuire, said in a statement.
McGuire said that the ethics panel’s actions “are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law.”
Cuomo’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was published last year.
A lawyer for commission initially approved Cuomo’s request to write the book and collect payments for it. But the commission, in its resolution, said that “state property, resources and personnel, including staff volunteers, were used in connection with the preparation, writing, editing and publication of the book,” per CBS News.
The commission enforces the state ethics laws covering state employees.
What’s unclear is whether the proceeds from the book would ultimately be returned to Penguin Random House.
More to come.
As Illinoisans prepare for the first day of 2022 this Saturday, there are 300 new laws scheduled to take effect. Some new laws beginning Jan. 1 include insurance companies being required to cover comprehensive testing for cancer predisposition, pancreatic cancer screenings and tests for diabetes and vitamin D deficiency. Parking will be made easier for expectant mothers in their third trimester as they will be eligible for a free placard to park in handicap-designated spots. Laws improving funding for educational scholarships to military families, expanding cottage food operations and even legalizing kids’ lemonade stands also take effect with the New Year.
Two election officials have asked a federal court to block a Texas law that makes it a crime to distribute mail-in ballot applications. The provision is one of many included in Senate Bill 1, which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sept. 1 during a special legislative session, and comes with a jail sentence ranging from six months to two years and up to $10,000 in fines.
HADLEY, Mass. — An Enfield woman that was reported missing over the weekend has been found, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police in Hadley, MA are no longer searching for 67-year-old Glynis Lanzetta. Authorities had said she was last seen Saturday afternoon driving on Route 9 in the area...
A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
Texas is ringing in 2022 with 23 new laws on the books. The laws taking effect Jan. 1 include several measures concerning property taxes, one that regulates food delivery services and another that forces large counties to hold an election if they want to reduce police funding. All were passed during the 87th regular legislative session that took place from January to May.
