A matching gift for Thursday only!

By Laura Lindsay
 4 days ago

We’re counting down the hours until we close to books on 2021, and we need your help to make sure our newsroom has the resources to cover the many challenges and events that 2022 will bring. Today only, a generous MinnPost board member has put...

MinnPost

How owners broke the 1903 Minneapolis flour mill strike

In September 1903, workers in the Minneapolis flour milling industry coordinated a strike that halted production in fourteen different mills. The striking workers fought for higher wages and an eight-hour day. Though their effort failed, it marked a turning point in the city’s labor history by spurring mill owners and other business leaders to limit unions through the Citizens Alliance, an anti-worker organization.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota schools brace for omicron wave as students return to class

For MPR, Elizabeth Shockman reports: “As students return to classrooms on Monday, school leaders across Minnesota are readying themselves for what may be a spike in virus spread. ‘What I’ve heard from superintendents is that they are nervous about omicron,’ said Bob Indihar, the executive director of the Minnesota Rural Education Association. … [Bloomington] Community relations executive director Rick Kaufman said the district has seen big rises in the number of 5- to 12-year-old students getting vaccinated. Still, after meetings with state and local public health officials, he worries whether it will be enough to blunt an omicron surge.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz says Minnesota should expect COVID-19 case spike

In an interview with MPR, Gov. Tim Walz said he is expecting a spike in Minnesota COVID-19 cases that will peak in the third week of January, citing modeling by the Mayo Clinic. The Maryland attorney general’s office is reviewing autopsies of people who died in police custody during the...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What we would lose if there was no MinnPost

It’s customary in these year-end appeals to enumerate all the things MinnPost has accomplished over the last year — and all the cool things we’re going to do in 2022. And there’s no shortage of stuff I could put on either of those lists. But for...
POLITICS
MinnPost

What MinnPost has accomplished in 2021

MinnPost has been up to a lot this year. Looking back, I’m amazed by the work my colleagues have done to make Minnesota a better, more informed place. I thought I’d share some of the highlights:. 📰 We published over 1,100 pieces of original journalism covering a wide...
POLITICS
MinnPost

Year in Review: Five stories that had an outsized impact in Greater Minnesota in 2021

It was a year of upheaval, renewal, protest, tragedy and challenges in Greater Minnesota. A new wave of COVID-19 gripped many parts of the state after a summer marked by drought and wildfire. The Line 3 oil pipeline was built by Enbridge Energy, bringing jobs to northern Minnesota and also protestors worried about the environmental impact of a new pipeline. As the economy was revived after pandemic-related closures, new problems arose, like a shortage of workers.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

The enduring appeal of the Minnesota church cookbook

Food culture today has moved well beyond the humble church cookbook. There aren’t any references to sea salt in church cookbooks’ spiral-bound pages. You won’t need your InstantPot. Nothing is going to be Instagrammable. But this holiday season, many Minnesotans will reach for a tried-and-true recipe for...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

The little Christmas drag show around the corner

So, it’s that time of year again when so many of us (especially we of the old Oil of Olay adage regarding “a certain age”) think back to holidays and people long gone. Some of us actually did joyfully organize Christmas pageants or save village bakeries in five-star Hallmark style. Some of us rode holly-festooned sleighs across sparkling snow-covered fields and returned to houses full of happy families and many bottles of Andre champagne. And some of us had (and still have) holidays marked by loneliness, loss, anger or little money to pay the electric bill, much less buy sugar plums or champagne.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Potter found guilty

A jury found Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, guilty on two counts of manslaughter. A Ramsey County judge temporarily blocked St. Paul from enforcing its vaccine mandate for city employees in response to a lawsuit by the city’s police and firefighter unions.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

An overlooked piece of good economic news: Minnesota incomes are rising

The news of a $7.7 billion budget surplus (in a state budget of about $52 billion per biennium) was welcome for Minnesotans worried that the pandemic would lead to cuts in state services and/or increases in taxes. The fall in Minnesota’s unemployment rate, from 3.5 percent in October to 3.3 percent in November, along with 8,600 net new jobs during that period meant that Minnesota’s labor market was also healing from the shock of the 2020 shutdowns.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

We have a small window to do right by teachers of color

Since they were third graders, my children have attended Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS). Next fall, they will be high schoolers. They have never had a single classroom teacher of color. I’ll never forget the day my then-sixth grade son arrived home and excitedly shared, “I had a sub that looked like me, Mom. It was amazing!” That was one hour of one day of one school year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Closing arguments set to begin in Potter trial

KARE-TV’s Alexandra Simon reports: “After eight days of testimony, closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright while officers tried to arrest him during a traffic stop in April 2021, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. In addition to closing arguments, Judge Regina Chu will give the panel of jurors their instructions for deliberation. …The state rested its case on Thursday, Dec. 16.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs posthumous pardon for George Floyd

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott every Christmas grants pardons to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. One name stands out this year: George Floyd. In 2004, George Floyd was arrested on drug charges in Houston by a former officer whose police work is no longer trusted by prosecutors.
TEXAS STATE
MinnPost

The life of Dominick Argento, Minnesota’s composer

Though he originally hoped to accept a position on the East or West Coast, American musician-composer Dominick Argento began his career in 1958 at the University of Minnesota, where he taught composition and theory. He spent the next sixty years as Minnesota’s resident composer, crafting works for nearly every Minnesota performing group and gaining international acclaim.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Jurors in Potter trial ask what happens if they can’t reach consensus on verdict

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh, Chao Xiong and Rochelle Olson report: “Late in their second day of deliberations Tuesday, the jurors in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial issued a pair of questions in court, one suggesting that they’re having trouble reaching a consensus and a second asking to handle her gun outside of a box where it is secured with zip ties. The jurors ended deliberations for the day shortly after 6 p.m. … The jury’s question about a lack of consensus was similar to one asked during the 2017 manslaughter trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the St. Anthony police officer who was ultimately acquitted in the shooting death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.”
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
