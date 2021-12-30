A matching gift for Thursday only!

For MPR, Elizabeth Shockman reports: “As students return to classrooms on Monday, school leaders across Minnesota are readying themselves for what may be a spike in virus spread. ‘What I’ve heard from superintendents is that they are nervous about omicron,’ said Bob Indihar, the executive director of the Minnesota Rural Education Association. … [Bloomington] Community relations executive director Rick Kaufman said the district has seen big rises in the number of 5- to 12-year-old students getting vaccinated. Still, after meetings with state and local public health officials, he worries whether it will be enough to blunt an omicron surge.”
Comments / 0