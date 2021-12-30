A matching gift for Thursday only!

So, it’s that time of year again when so many of us (especially we of the old Oil of Olay adage regarding “a certain age”) think back to holidays and people long gone. Some of us actually did joyfully organize Christmas pageants or save village bakeries in five-star Hallmark style. Some of us rode holly-festooned sleighs across sparkling snow-covered fields and returned to houses full of happy families and many bottles of Andre champagne. And some of us had (and still have) holidays marked by loneliness, loss, anger or little money to pay the electric bill, much less buy sugar plums or champagne.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO