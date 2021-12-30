ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC sets spring deadline to decide on school vaccine mandate

By Kristine Garcia
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Mayor-elect Eric Adams and city health officials on Thursday set a spring deadline to decide whether or not there will be a vaccine mandate for city schools.

Adams was joined by City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi and members of his incoming administration to unveil his COVID response plan.

He said the city will likely decide by “sometime in April” if there will be a vaccine mandate for public school students come the 2022 academic year. Adams also said he has been in talks with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Teachers Union President Michael Mulgrew about a possible mandate.

In an interview with MSNBC on Dec. 17, Hochul said she plans to bring a statewide vaccine requirement for all school-age children.

The mayor-elect previously said he would b ack a vaccine mandate for school children if there’s full Food and Drug Administration approval and a recommendation from city health professionals.

A PIX11 News poll in October found 54% support a mandate while 31% do not support it, assuming full approval by regulators. The remaining were undecided.

In October, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect for teachers and staff.

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for private-sector employers will remain in place for the start of the new year, Dr. Chokshi added.

The focus will be on compliance rather than punishment.

E-Man
4d ago

Parents don’t do it. Save your kids. These shots don’t work and no less they are not saying anything about long time side effects from these shots. Wake up and look around on what every issue around in this country is because of the terroristic Democratic Party.

Charlotte Schneider
3d ago

My child would never receive this vaccine. I would do a better job teaching my child at home. A lot of teachers want to get paid sitting at home and do nothing. And I have a lot of friends that are teachers.

Yessika Ramirez
3d ago

This is criminal!! How can parents allow this? Stand up for your kids future. We have no idea yet how this will effect their developing bodies!!! Don’t allow your children to be lab rats!!!!

