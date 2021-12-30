Bucks vs. Magic Prediction and Odds: Expect Plenty of Points in Thursday's Rematch

Donte DiVincenzo has certainly been put through the wringer over the past several months with the Milwaukee Bucks. The guard’s career year in 2020-21 came to a screeching halt after he suffered an ankle injury in the first round of the playoffs that required surgery. Following a lengthy rehabilitation process, he was scheduled to make his highly-anticipated 2021-22 season debut for the Bucks on December 15, but that never came to fruition as he was forced to enter the NBA health and safety protocols shortly before his return date. Since clearing the protocols, the guard has appeared in three games for the Bucks, understandably struggling due to rust. Yet, after his best performance of the season in a recent win over the Magic, it looks like DiVincenzo’s return just got more complicated.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO