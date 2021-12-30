ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Driver retention was the surprising top story of 2021

By Chuck Robinson
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 4 days ago
At first it didn’t seem possible. It was tough to believe what we had just heard. In March, during her nomination hearing to become deputy secretary of transportation, Polly Trottenberg fielded a question about the so-called truck driver shortage by zeroing in on the key issue at play....

Land Line Media

Truck driver concerns relayed to MCSAC

Providing truck drivers a place at the table is critical to improving highway safety and maintaining an efficient supply chain. That was OOIDA President Todd Spencer’s message to FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Spencer, who also serves as chair of MCSAC’s new Driver Subcommittee, presented the report from the subcommittee’s first meeting in July. The subcommittee consists of more than 20 commercial motor vehicle drivers.
Land Line Media

DOT strategic plan should value truck drivers, OOIDA says

Truck drivers have continuously stepped up to keep America running during a pandemic. Now, it’s the U.S. Department of Transportation’s turn to take steps toward making trucking a rewarding long-term career. That is the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in official comments filed...
California State
Land Line Media

OOIDA’s message of no driver shortage hits mainstream

Over the summer, you would have been hard-pressed to find a single news article from the mainstream media about the trucking industry that didn’t include references to a driver shortage. The headlines during that time were dominated by such provocative tales as one trucking company offering to pay $14,000...
AFP

US trucking's conundrum: Driver shortage or retention problem?

The tight US labor market has not spared the trucking industry, where "help wanted" pleas are plentiful, wages are on the rise, and drivers recently have scored signing bonuses of up to $20,000. In an economy that hauls more than $12 trillion in freight annually, the problems facing trucking have drawn the attention of President Joe Biden, who is seeking to restore his political fortunes as United States faces the highest inflation in nearly 40 years. Biden's White House has convened a task force to examine the supply chain snarls partly blamed for the price increases and shortages, including in shipping and trucking. But debate is raging in the largely non-union trucking industry over whether the challenges are exceptional in a competitive pandemic labor market, and what policy changes would have the biggest impact.
Land Line Media

OOIDA’s Pugh speaks up for drivers at forum

Bringing new truck drivers into the industry is important, but OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh wants there to be more focus placed on improving the profession for existing drivers. As part of a truck driver forum on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Charleston, S.C., Pugh told Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg...
Land Line Media

California senator scrutinizing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system

A California lawmaker is going after Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, asking the state Department of Motor Vehicles to review the software. On Dec. 7, California Transportation Committee Chairwoman Sen. Lena Gonzalez, sent a letter to California DMV Director Steve Gordon expressing concerns over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. The Department of Motor Vehicles is the state agency responsible for vehicle and driver safety.
Land Line Media

MCSAC seeks data on last-mile delivery vehicles

FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee wants more information on how smaller last-mile delivery vehicles are affecting safety. The committee, which is made up of industry experts and tasked with providing recommendations to the FMCSA, completed its first of two meetings on Monday, Dec. 6. MCSAC spent the majority of the first day discussing the prevalence of smaller vehicles being used to deliver packages for such companies as Amazon and the lack of crash data for those vehicles.
Land Line Media

Land Line Now’s top podcasts for 2021

Here are the top five Land Line Now podcasts from 2021, the ones that got the most response and touched on hot topics. Take a few minutes to revisit them. 1. April 27, 2021 – Congressman: Higher minimum insurance bad for rail, good for trucks. A member of the...
Land Line Media

South Dakota launches revamped trucking information website

Finding trucking information in South Dakota is now easier thanks to significant updates to the state’s Truck Info website. According to a news release, a major update to South Dakota Department of Transportation’s SDTruckInfo website is complete. The online tool is a one-stop shop for trucks based or driving in the state.
Pete Buttigieg
Land Line Media

Updated: Meera Joshi accepts NYC deputy mayor position

Meera Joshi, FMCSA’s acting administrator since January, has been named New York City’s deputy mayor for operations. According to multiple reports, Joshi was announced as deputy mayor during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 20. The U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed Joshi’s departure and said she would remain...
Land Line Media

Hours-of-service lawsuit targets short haul, break provisions

A lawsuit challenging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s changes to the hours of service specifically targets provisions involving short-haul operations and the 30-minute break requirement. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and several safety groups filed their petitioners’ brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
Land Line Media

Proposed federal bill targets staged collisions with trucks

Representatives from Louisiana and Texas have introduced legislation intended to discourage staged collisions and fraudulent insurance claims. Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) have introduced the Highway Accident Fairness Act of 2021. Truckers are often the target of staged collisions which puts both civilian and truckers in serious...
Land Line Media

FMCSA releases instructional video on registration process

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to help navigate motor carriers through the registration process. To do so, the agency recently released an instructional video titled, “How to Register, FMCSA Registration Overview for Motor Carriers.”. “The FMCSA monitors and ensures compliance with regulations governing both safety (all carriers)...
Land Line Media

Entry-level driver training rule takes effect in February

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is reminding motor carriers that new entry-level driver training regulations will go into effect in February. Earlier this week, FMCSA published a post on its Facebook page about the forthcoming rule. “Beginning Feb. 7, 2022, the new entry-level driver training regulations will require certain...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
Vox

Where have all the truck drivers gone?

The thing Mickey Weaver hears most from prospective truck drivers is that they want to be home every night. The second thing they want is money, but, he says, it’s funny — a lot of people are willing to sacrifice the money to be home daily. But that’s also a big ask. “I can get you money, any way you want it,” Weaver said. “If money’s all you care about and you don’t care where you’re driving or when you’re going out, I got 40 ways from Sunday to hook you up on that.”
Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

