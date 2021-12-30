ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Expect some rain tonight in to tomorrow morning💧🌧☔️ – Make sure to bundle up for your weekend festivities and the Sun Bowl game🏈 🏟🎉🍾

By Roxy Van Ruiten
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️☕️ Only 2 days away till 2022!🥳🎉🎊🍾

Those winds earlier this week have finally subsided, however we are expecting plenty of rain this weekend, so make sure to bundle up for your New Year’s festivities and the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟

Hopefully it does not interfere with all those fireworks! However, for now, we are forecasting most of the rain throughout the day and fewer showers in the evening, for your midnight countdown.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors!⚡️ But if you do go out please make sure to be careful with those slick roads and you have those raincoats and umbrellas on hand ready to go.🚗💧🌂☔️👢

We expect those rain chances to stick with us until the first day of 2022, dropping to a high of 48 for your Sunday and possible freezing temperatures for your Saturday and Sunday night at 25 degrees, but we should be back in the 60s by next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

