ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Mercy Sleep Center in Fort Smith expands sleep medicine program

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VlGy_0dZ942dp00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Sleep Center in Fort Smith, Ark. announced it is using a $2 million investment to expand its Sleep Medicine program to “meet the growing needs of patients throughout the River Valley,” a press release said.

The organization recently installed two additional bedrooms designed for sleep studies, bringing the total to eight, with 12 beds overall.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith now offering ‘laughing gas’ for women in labor

According to the release, the additions increase capacity for the center, meaning eight additional sleep studies can take place each week at the Fort Smith location. The program will now also offer weekend study options for patients for the first time.

“Mercy is committed to improving access to care for our patients,” Vice President of Operations Juli Stec said. “The addition of the two new sleep rooms and implementation of the new home sleep testing program expands our ability to provide timely testing and treatment to patients suffering from sleep related disorders.”

Home sleep tests is also a new program being created with the expansion, that will launch in early 2022. The program is only for patients who meet a certain criteria for at-home studies, the release said.

“Good sleep and good health go hand-in-hand,” Director of Sleep Services Chellie Smith said. “If you are not sleeping well, your health will deteriorate. Mercy Sleep Center is here to promote improved health through quality sleep medicine services and comprehensive follow-up.”

If interested in participating in a sleep study, Mercy Sleep Center is located at 5401 Ellsworth Road in Fort Smith. Its phone number is 479-314-6144.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Children’s Hospital seeing rise in hospitalizations; kids head back to new school semester

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The holidays are over and the new school semester starts this week for school districts across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Parents have a lot of questions and concerns as the Omicron variant continues to surge. “There’s still definitely that fear,” said Farmington Schools parent Lauren Mallett-Hays “Dropping them […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Study#Weather#Mercy Sleep Center#Operations#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

AR Game & Fish Commission: more chronic wasting disease cases identified in Arkansas

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that multiple deer have turned up positive for chronic wasting disease across the Natural State. The most recent cases come from Randolph, Crawford, Franklin and Van Buren Counties. The Crawford County deer was harvested near Cedarville, the Franklin County deer was taken near Charleston, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Kwanzaa Fort Smith & NWA group celebrates family, community and culture

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kwanzaa Fort Smith & NWA group celebrated the final day of the Kwanzaa holiday Saturday. Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture and traditional values. The holiday is celebrated from the December 26 to January 1. “Kwanzaa is all about family, it’s all about community,” said […]
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Mask mandate could be back on the table for some local school districts this semester

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As kids prepare to head back to the classroom amid a COVID-19 surge, mask mandates could be back on the table. In Fayetteville, the district’s mask mandate ended in October, with the understanding that it would be reinstated if the district reaches a certain COVID-19 threshold. It is based off of […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy