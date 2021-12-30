ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Inline-6 Hemi replacement on the cusp of production from Stellantis

By Byron Hurd
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that Stellantis is ready to put its long-rumored inline-six into production at its Saltillo, Mexico plant, possibly marking the beginning of the end of Chrysler's long-running 5.7L Hemi V8. But so far, the automaker's American brands have remained mum on where exactly the new turbocharged "Tornado" I6 may land....

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Yenko Camaro Races A 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet: Video

The last time we shared a video from the muscle car-obsessed YouTube channel Cars and Zebras, the stars of the show were two of the most tepid muscle cars to ever come out of Detroit: a base model Buick GSx and an oil crisis-era 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am. Today we’re flipping the script, with Cars and Zebras now turning their camera lens toward two of Detroit’s heaviest hitters, a 1969 Yenko Camaro and a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News About The 2022 Ford Mustang

Bad news, muscle car fans: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are being downgraded for the 2022 model year. Back in October, Ford announced the naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that powers the Mustang GT and Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations when the 2022 models launch next year.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Crate Engine Gets Price Increase After Debut

As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford’s supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 – which cranks out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – is now available to purchase as a crate engine in addition to being available through the Ford Parts catalog, a fact that Ford Authority exclusively reported last November. However, the Shelby GT500 crate engine has received a price increase roughly a month after its launch, from the original price of $25,995 to $27,295.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Cusp#Vehicles#Inline 6 Hemi#Saltillo#Chrysler#American#Muscle Cars Trucks#Mustang#L Duratec#Ecodiesel#4xe#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Wagonee
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Coupe Almost Took On Ferrari In The 1980s

The 1980s were a tough time for Ford Motor Company, as it found itself on the verge of bankruptcy and looking to break out of its proverbial rut with new and exciting products. That included the a high-performance version of its best-selling Taurus sedan, the SHO, which wound up failing largely due to its mainstream brethren’s success. However, a mid-engine, Ferrari-fighting Ford performance coupe almost wound up being produced, and its story is covered in a new book by author Steve Saxty called Secret Fords Volume Two, as The Drive was first to report.
CARS
Carscoops

Chevrolet’s Decade Old Miray Concept Was The Original Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet is working on a hybrid Corvette, which has been tentatively dubbed the E-Ray. It’s expected to have a 6.2-liter V8 engine as well as a small battery pack that powers a pair of front-mounted electric motors. This is rumored to give the car all-wheel drive and a combined output of around 650 hp (485 kW / 659 PS)
CARS
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Shelby Is Resurrecting the Ford Mustang GT500KR as a 900 HP Beast

Shelby American knows how to celebrate a milestone birthday the right way. The high-performance shop announced that it will mark its 60th anniversary by reviving one of its most legendary models, the Ford Mustang GT500KR. And because this is Shelby we’re talking about, production will be limited to just 180 examples, with an additional 45 earmarked for foreign markets. This will be the third Mustang GT500KR that Shelby has released. Nicknamed the King of the Road—hence the KR at the end of its name—the powerful variant made its debut in 1968. It was then brought back four decades later in 2008. The...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty Heads To Auction

Two years before John DeLorean’s brainchild Pontiac GTO made muscle car history, the 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty was flexing its horsepower muscles. With a 421 cubic-inch V8 rated at 405 horsepower (some assert real output was north of 465 ponies), the 1962 Grand Prix Super Duty cleared a path for all the Pontiac muscle cars to come. Only 16 copies of the Grand Prix Super Duty left the factory, due in no small part to the SD option adding $2,000 to the base sticker price of $3,490.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CARS
Carscoops

Travel Back To 1985 With This 6,200 Mile Ford Thunderbird

Collectors have embraced early Ford Thunderbirds, but later models haven’t enjoy the same amount of success. However, there’s a noteworthy one going up for auction next month as it’s a 1985 T-Bird with a mere 6,200 miles (9,978 km) on the odometer. Given the low mileage, it’s...
TRAVEL
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is More Expensive Than Its Biggest Rival

Chevrolet hasn't had a direct answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX for some time. However, the automaker at least closed the gap somewhat when it revealed the 2022 Silverado lineup with a new ZR2 model. With its 420-horsepower V8 and upgraded suspension, the Silverado ZR2 is a brawny off-roader even if it can't quite match the Raptor, let alone the ridiculous TRX. Up until now, we didn't know what the ZR2 would cost, but according to undisclosed sources, the Chevy Silverado ZR2 will be more expensive than the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.
CARS
Motorious

Is $130K Cheap For A Hemi Plymouth Superbird?

There's a crazy story behind this restomod Superbird. The original Plymouth Superbird was an excellent car for its time because of its highly advanced and innovative design and ability to combine the crazy Mopar powerhouse with some incredible aerodynamics. Under the hood of most of the Daytonas and Superbirds usually sat a massive 440 ci big-block V8. However, some exceptional vehicles came with the 426 ci Hemi V8 engine, producing well over one horsepower per ci. These cars were on the top of their game in the NASCAR series as they began dominating tracks across America. Unfortunately, despite the extraordinary track times and countless wins under the belt of these vehicles, they were practically unsellable due to their "unique" appearance. This has made these cars very rare and, as such, very expensive.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Steal 4 Brand New Ford Mustang GT500s From Ford Plant

For as long as humans drive cars, there will be people stealing them, and car thefts have been on the rise. Last year was a big year for car thieves, and for the second year in a row, the Ford F-150 truck was the most stolen vehicle in North America. Usually, car thefts take place outside people's private residences, but more brazen thieves will target dealerships. These car-thieving experts went one step further when they stole four brand-new Ford Mustang GT500s from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in what seemed like a Gone In Sixty Seconds-style professional heist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Carscoops

The 2005 Avanti Is A Forgotten Mustang-Based Convertible That Could Be Yours

Back in the early 2000s, retro design was in, and practically all major American manufacturers were using it on their cars. Some of the products of this trend included the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro, the Dodge Challenger, and the infamous Chrysler PT Cruiser. However, one that many might not know of is the Avanti.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Return of the Slant-Six: Why Dodge’s I6 ‘Tornado’ Engine Will Trigger Mopar Nostalgia

The new Hellcat’s out of the bag: Stellantis is developing a turbocharged inline six-cylinder. The I6 engine belongs to the company’s global medium engine (GME) family, which includes the current Wrangler’s I4. It is likely to replace the 5.7-liter V8 HEMI, even in North America. Fans of MOPAR muscle may be quick to adopt an I6, thanks to one of the best-known Dodge classic car engines of all time.
CARS
Carscoops

The Plymouth Prowler Still Looks Quite Odd But This One Has A 6.1-Liter HEMI V8

There are very few cars that I find uglier than the Plymouth Prowler but this particular example is one that even I would love to drive. Plymouth launched the Prowler in 1997 and over the course of five years, sold a touch over 11,000 examples. It took design inspiration from hot rods of the 1930s and left the factory with a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated Chrysler V6 with 214 hp, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This Prowler, though, has ditched the factory V6 for something much more interesting.
Autoblog

Last-ever Buick Grand National heads to Barrett-Jackson auction

This 1987 Buick Grand National brought the curtains down on a heap of General Motors history. When this black beauty rolled down the line at 5 p.m. on December 11, 1987, it represented the end of manufacturing at GM's Pontiac Assembly Plant after 60 years building cars. This was the last car to sit on GM's G-Body platform, having supported legendary names like Monte Carlo, Cutlass Supreme, and Regal. And this was the last-ever Buick Grand National, a big coupe that in just five years on the market had helped make the Buick Regal lineup an object of sincere lust among enthusiasts. Powered by a 3.8-liter turbocharged and intercooled 3.8-liter V6, the engine made 245 horsepower and 355 pound-feet of torque. The only car above it in the lineup was the exceptionally rare GNX, which made 276 hp and 360 lb-ft. The Buick Grand National is headed to the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Scottsdale next month.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy