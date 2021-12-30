ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Good to go Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Voracek (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Nashville on Thursday, Brian Hedger...

www.cbssports.com

reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
#Blue Jackets#The Columbus Dispatch
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
NHL
spectrumnews1.com

Blue Jackets to face the Hurricanes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carolina visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 victory over the Canadiens. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-0 against division opponents. Columbus leads the Eastern Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.8.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Tyler Sikura: Dropped to AHL affiliate

Sikura was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday. The Blue Jackets are off until Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, so Sikura will head to the minors for the time being, However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the taxi squad in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Josh Dunne: Reassigned to AHL

Dunne was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Saturday. Dunne will rejoin AHL Cleveland. Through his seven December AHL appearances, the 23-year-old has recorded two goals and one assist. He has yet to skate the ice in an NHL game this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Brutal in relief Saturday

Merzlikins stopped 11 of 15 shots after replacing Daniil Tarasov (lower body) to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes. The Jackets jumped out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period, but the 'Canes had already begun the comeback when Tarasov got hurt on Carolina's second goal and wasn't able to return after the second intermission. Merzlikins was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead, but bad bounces, bad positioning and bad defensive play in front of him all conspired to hand the game to the Hurricanes. As a result, Merzlikins got handed the loss, and he now carries a 3.20 GAA and .907 save percentage on the season.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 6, Flyers 3 – Arvidsson, Moore, McLellan

The LA Kings kicked off 2022 with a bang, as they tied a season-high in goals during a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Kings got four points apiece from Viktor Arvidsson (2-2-4) and Trevor Moore (1-3-4), while Phillip Danault added three points (1-2-3) of his own. Adrian Kempe and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, OH. - For the first time since November 20 the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have a lineup available without any COVID-19 issues today. After Jesper Fast and Frederik Andersen exited protocol Thursday, Brendan Smith followed suit on Friday, effectively moving the list of players impacted by the virus to zero.
NHL
Pantagraph

Suddenly, the Blues are healthy — and they look good

Something strange and wonderful is happening to the Blues’ roster. Unless, of course, you happen to be James Neal — who was placed on waivers Sunday. Or one of the three players sent back Sunday to the Springfield Thunderbirds: goalie Charlie Lindgren, forward Alexei Toropchenko and defenseman Calle Rosen.
NHL

