ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Various News: The Masked Wrestler Returns Next Month, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, ROH Streaming Women’s Division Marathon

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– IWTV has announced that The Masked Wrestler will return on January 26 at 7 PM ET with its second season. – Today’s WWE...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fightful

New WWE Champion Crowned At Day 1 2022

New year. New champion. Same Beast. Brock Lesnar entered Atlanta, Georgia thinking he would finish his rivalry with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. As plans will be, plans will go awry. WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of...
WWE
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Wwe Nxt Uk#Combat#Roh Streaming Women#Iwtv#Indiewrestling#Wwe Nxt#The Wwe Network
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1. “INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff...
WWE
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
WWE
411mania.com

More Wrestlers & AEW Talents React to Tony Khan & Big Swole’s Comments

– As previously reported, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday regarding comments made by former AEW wrestler Big Swole, who discussed her exit from the company, citing a lack of structure and diversity in the company for why she decided to leave and not renew her contract. After Swole’s podcast comments were made public, Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, “I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.” Khan’s comments have drawn a lot of attention and buzz across the internet in social media, with many wrestlers and wrestling talents weighing in.
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Sasha Banks Gives Update After Reported Injury: ‘I’m Good’

UPDATE: Sasha Banks has taken to social media to reassure fans after her reported injury at a WWE live event. As noted below, Banks was helped to the back after her match against Charlotte Flair at a North Carolina live event went to a quick finish, which immediately followed a spot where her leg came down awkwardly in a backbreaker spot.
WWE
411mania.com

Attendance Revealed For WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 played to a sold-out audience, as the final attendance numbers revealed. On last night’s PPV, Michael Cole announced an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The State Farm Arena noted on Twitter that the show sold out, writing:. “ATLANTA!! Thank you for a sold out...
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy