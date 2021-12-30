ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Study: Two doses of J&J’s vaccine slashes omicron hospital stays

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine slashed hospitalizations caused by the omicron variant in South Africa by up to 85%, a critical finding since the shot is being increasingly relied upon across the continent, researchers said. The results are a welcome bit of news as the...

www.detroitnews.com

