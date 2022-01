KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that left one woman dead. Police said the shooting was reported just after 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of East 50th Street. When officers arrived, they found the woman with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital where she later died.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO