ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bigfoot’s fans had a big year in 2021

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
myq105.com

The 5 Florida Counties With The Most COVID-19 Cases

Curious how Tampa Bay compares with other areas in Florida with COVID-19 cases? We’re actually doing quite a bit better than most of the state. Here are the top 5 counties in Florida with the highest number of COVID-19 cases based percentage of its population. #1: Miami-Dade (27.5%) The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Florida State
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Humphrey
AccuWeather

Tracking potential for another snowstorm to hit Midwest, Northeast

As parts of the mid-Atlantic were dealing with the first significant snowstorm of the season early this week, AccuWeather meteorologists were busy monitoring the potential for yet another winter storm that may take shape and aim at areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week. The next storm brewing has the potential to bring snow to areas that were missed by the early-week storm from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast, and there is a possibility for more snow to reach portions of the Interstate 95 corridor.
ENVIRONMENT
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Restaurant is the Most Expensive in the State

Michigan is a great place to eat out, as we have tons of options for both cheap and pricey meals. If you’re looking to treat yourself to some very fine dining, a certain Michigan spot might be the perfect spot, since it, reportedly, is the most expensive in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Big Year#Documentary#Pentagon
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Year in Review: Big Pivots in 2021

Editor's Note: This is the second in a three-part series by NBC10 that looks back at the year that was 2021 in the Philadelphia region. Part 1 on "Rewatchable Moments" can be found here. Part 3 on "Arrivals and Departures" will be posted Wednesday. Leer en español. As the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Baltimore Sun

2022 stargazing in Maryland: What to look for in the sky each month

This year is poised to be a big one for space exploration. By midyear, the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope will likely be fully operational, allowing astronomers to peer deeper in space than ever before to capture early galaxies and distant planets. But there is plenty to be seen without the help of a $10 billion telescope positioned a million miles from Earth. From Maryland, ...
ASTRONOMY
1049 The Edge

The Most Miserable Day In Michigan All Year Is On January 11th

Get ready Michigan, because our most miserable day of the entire year is coming up next week and we better be prepared to deal with it. It's hard to really pin down what the worst month is in our state. Statistically speaking, we get the most snow usually in January or February, so it shouldn't come to us as much of surprise that one site is claiming that January 11th, which falls on a Tuesday, will be our most miserable day of the entire 2022 year.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
128K+
Followers
55K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy