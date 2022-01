Polygon (MATIC) is a fast and highly scalable Layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum network. It also functions as a platform for building and connecting Ethereum compatible blockchains. Polygon reduces transaction fees on the. Ethereum network, whilst also increasing the speed of transactions drastically. The protocol enables instant transactions which cost a fraction of a penny ($0.002) Polygon's scalability focus is what makes it very attractive for decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum blockchain.Polygon has acquired Zero Knowledge startup Zero Knowledge, the company developed by Polygon, to build their new project - Polygon Zero-Rollup.

