ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Mid-Valley Media pop culture picks from 2021

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at some of the TV shows, music and more that our staff members here at Mid-Valley Media loved in 2021. This funny and poignant reboot is better than the original TV show, and that’s high praise. The show once again centers on a middle school student trying to...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

When "The Matrix" opened in 1999, it thrilled audiences with its strangely cerebral mix of stylized violence, existential crisis and tight black leather. The new movie "The Matrix Resurrections" continues the story in a new film. We find ourselves back in a simulation that the machines are using to keep humanity docile as they harvest our energy. Once again, a hero will rise who can lead an uprising to throw off the shackles of artificial intelligence and let us all live real, authentic lives. That hero is Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. One problem, if you remember how the original "Matrix" trilogy ended, he's dead. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about "The Matrix Resurrections" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
MOVIES
NPR

Talking race, pop culture and YouTube with Khadija Mbowe

Y'all already know the baddest show about race (if we do say so ourselves). But even we have to admit, we're not the only cool people on the Internet talking about race and identity. Journalists, storytellers, creators and educators all over social media have been making waves in the past year, using TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to explore how race shows up in every aspect of our lives. So as the year comes to a close, we wanted to put a spotlight on Khadija Mbowe – one of the people who's been helping shape these conversations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

The pop culture that influenced our columnists this year

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The Opinions staff asked our columnists to share one book, TV show, movie, album, video game or other piece of culture, broadly defined, that had a big impact on them this year. Here’s what they recommended, and why.
MUSIC
Wired

2021 Was Bound to Be a Year of Pop Culture Disappointments

Nearly two hours into Eternals’ mildly excessive 2-hour-37-minute runtime, it struck me: This movie is bad. Strange and unsettling, it was a realization not unlike the feeling of knowing you’re about to be dumped. The spell is broken; it can't be recast. For the previous 100-plus minutes, Chloé Zhao’s thoughtful exploration of an immortal race of superheroes had captured my full attention. It had fights, banter, moments of catharsis. Watching it felt like making new friends. But soon it became clear: That’s all it felt like. My joy came from experiencing the movie in a theater, surrounded by people—not the movie itself.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junior Kimbrough
Person
Dj Shadow
Person
Madlib
Person
J Dilla
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Ringo
Person
Don Cheadle
Tribune-Star

Not surprisingly, COVID-19 leaves its imprint on the pop culture of 2021

Much of the popular culture in 2021 reflected the year’s obsession with COVID-19 -- admittedly something worthy of obsession. Entertainment about the pandemic took on a dark but frequently decidedly comic tone. Mike White’s HBO limited comedy series “The White Lotus” does not explicitly say that it takes place...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forward

22 absolutely on-the-mark pop culture predictions for 2022

2021 was a year of new beginnings — not just for our newly reopened society, but also for the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to mutate into increasingly scary-sounding novel Greek letter variants. And so, we end 2021 on a note of uncertainty. In a year like this, when Taylor...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Democrat-Herald

New this week to TV, streaming and more: 'This Is Us,' RuPaul album, 'The Tender Bar'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Ben Affleck has another winning turn in “The Tender Bar,” the George Clooney-directed adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up on Long Island that starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Tye Sheridan plays the author, who in the absence of his father, starts to look to his uncle Charlie (Affleck) to fill that void. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that “’The Tender Bar’ is a gentle, oddly crafted but loving look at men, fueled by a soundtrack of classics like Paul Simon’s ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’ and Steely Dan’s ‘Do It Again.’ It’s a valentine to guys who step up.”
MUSIC
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#Dj#Television#Mid Valley Media#Abc#Ultracool#Netflix People#Covid
f4wonline.com

DragonKing Dark: The AIDS crisis impact on pop culture

I continue my series on 100 of the darkest moments in pop culture history and this week's DarkongKing Dark is a little different in that respect as I take a look at the profound impact the AIDS epidemic had on pop culture in the 1980s into the 1990s. Numerous important...
MUSIC
nwahomepage.com

Recapping the Top Pop-Culture Moments of the Year

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2021, but not before we breakdown the top moments of the year. Watch our guest co-host April Muldrew recap the top break-ups, make-ups , weddings, tv shows and more.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Ariana Grande improvised lines in Netflix film’s musical number

Ariana Grande improvised parts of her song in the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, according to director Adam McKay.The pop star appears in the film as world-famous musician Riley Bina, at one point performing a song. Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who struggle to convince the world of impending danger as a kilometers-wide comet threatens to wipe out all life on Earth.In one scene, Grande’s character performs at a benefit concert to raise awareness about the comet.Speaking in a behind-the-scenes featurette, McKay addressed the improvisation on set: “The rule I always say...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

A look back at 2021 in pop culture, from Britney to Broadway

Britney was freed. Bennifer came back. So did Broadway, yay! And actually, the Beatles! As for Bond — James Bond — he said goodbye, at least the Daniel Craig version. Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah, and boy, we listened. We listened, too, to Taylor Swift, who sang about a failed affair and a still-missing scarf (ex-lovers: hang onto knitwear at your peril!)
ENTERTAINMENT
Zimbio

The Biggest Pop Culture Moments Of 2021

The year 2021 was wild. We straddled the line between COVID-19 protocols and a strange sense of "the new normal." But even though we started out indoors, there was quite a bit of drama pop culture-wise. Celebs don't rest. After all, many star couples were quarantined together in 2020, so...
ENTERTAINMENT
syr.edu

‘Pop Life’ Podcast with Kendall Phillips ‘Pops the Hood’ on Popular Culture

Before Joe Lee left Syracuse radio station WAER at the end of summer, he met with Kendall Phillips and had a favor to ask. Lee, WAER’s director and general manager, was the creator, producer and host of “Pop Life,” a podcast that invites expert guests to discuss significant work, events and milestones in popular culture. Phillips, a professor of communication and rhetorical studies in the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the founding co-director of the Lender Center for Social Justice, was a frequent guest on the podcast.
SYRACUSE, NY
Mining Journal

8-18 Media: Cultural travels, part 2

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of a two-part column series on a school trip to Chicago. Part one ran in the Dec. 11-12 weekend edition. Once everyone had finished purchasing their items from the El Condor grocery store, it was time to go to our next stop. However, we did not have access to the bus at this time and would be walking. We decided to stop by a nearby mural before continuing to the next item on our itinerary. We ended up getting a bit lost, but thanks to a printed map and the help of Google we eventually found our way through the cold air. The next stop was a place called the Dance Academy of Salsa. It was a small building that offered dance lessons. We were there for about 45 minutes and learned a few different dance steps, including Bachata.
MARQUETTE, MI
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy