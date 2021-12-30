Mid-Valley Media pop culture picks from 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of a two-part column series on a school trip to Chicago. Part one ran in the Dec. 11-12 weekend edition. Once everyone had finished purchasing their items from the El Condor grocery store, it was time to go to our next stop. However, we did not have access to the bus at this time and would be walking. We decided to stop by a nearby mural before continuing to the next item on our itinerary. We ended up getting a bit lost, but thanks to a printed map and the help of Google we eventually found our way through the cold air. The next stop was a place called the Dance Academy of Salsa. It was a small building that offered dance lessons. We were there for about 45 minutes and learned a few different dance steps, including Bachata.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO