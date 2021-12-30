ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exobox Technologies Corp. Announces Change In Majority Shareholder And Appointment Of New Chairman

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Exobox Technologies Corp. (hereinafter referred to as "EXBX") is pleased to announce that the majority shareholder of EXBX has been changed to Ms. Huang Fang, who is also the current chairman and director of EXBX.

In addition, all members of the EXBX board of directors resolved to change the company name of EXBX to Chung Kam Run Yin Investment Group Limited, and have filed an application with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to facilitate the change. The name change will not take effect until FINRA has finished processing the application and has no further questions or comments for the Company.

This rename resolution not only marks a new phase in the listing process, but also represents that the company is moving towards a great success.

Forward-looking statement

The forward-looking statements made in this article only relate to events or information as of the date when the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. All statements in this article are made on the date of publication of this article and may change due to future developments.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exobox-technologies-corp-announces-change-in-majority-shareholder-and-appointment-of-new-chairman-301451912.html

SOURCE Chung Kam Run Yin Investment Group Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, as of December 30, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, completed on November 8, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "TOACU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "TOAC" and "TOACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unit holders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sandata Announces Srini Achukola As Chief Technology Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce that Srini Achukola has joined the team as Chief Technology Officer. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leading technology teams, SaaS engineering, and operations at several high growth companies in multiple industries such as healthcare, retail supply chain management, and software products.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Aravive Announces $10.0 Million Investment By Eshelman Ventures, LLC And Appointment Of Dr. Eshelman As Executive Chairman Of The Aravive Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that the company's Chairman, Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., through Eshelman Ventures, LLC, agreed to purchase a pre-funded warrant to purchase 4,545,455 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $2.20 per share, which was the consolidated closing bid price of the company's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 31, 2021. The investment strengthens the company's balance sheet by approximately $10.0 million, enhancing the company's financial flexibility and liquidity ahead of multiple anticipated clinical milestones throughout 2022 for each of the company's clinical programs. The investment is expected to close on January 5, 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exobox Technologies Corp#Exbx#Finra#Company
TheStreet

Comtech's Michael Porcelain Becomes Chief Executive Officer And New Independent Directors Join The Board

January 3, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Report, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that, as previously planned, it has appointed Michael Porcelain Chief Executive Officer as of December 31, 2021, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Porcelain, who will also remain President of Comtech, succeeds Fred Kornberg, who will serve as an advisor to the Company on technology matters and continue as a director and non-executive Chairman of the Board. This appointment completes the Company's long-term CEO succession planning effort, initiated by the Board of Directors with its appointment of Mr. Porcelain as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and President in 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BRG, VRS, CERN, And TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Bluerock Residential...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The 24th Annual ICR Conference

A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA ), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24 th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Jill Ramsey, and Chief Financial Officer, Ciaran Long, will participate in the fireside chat.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Digimarc Corporation Completes Acquisition Of EVRYTHNG Ltd.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection-based solutions, announced today it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of the Product Cloud company EVRYTHNG Ltd, based in London, UK. As EVRYTHNG...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate In Virtual Conferences In January 2022

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) - Get Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Report today announced that Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Trey Adams, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations, Sales & Marketing; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of January 2022. Participation by the management team will vary by event.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Appoints Brett Hankey As CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 3, 2022, Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Hankey as Chief Executive Officer. Brett Hankey takes over the position from Brent Moore who has been CEO since 2018. During Brent's tenure, Nivel...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flux Capital's Ari Stiegler Announces Investment In On-Chain Financial Settlement Company, Zebec Protocol

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ari Stiegler, managing partner of Flux Capital, announced this week that his firm is backing Zebec Protocol, the first real-time cash flow protocol based on the Solana blockchain. Zebec's application, ZebecPay, allows employees to be paid by the second with U.S. Dollar Coin (USDC) and other stablecoins and start using their money instantly.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EVmo Announces Pricing Of $13.7 Million Underwritten Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO) (the "Company"), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 27,400,000 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $0.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.7 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,110,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about January 6, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

AVANGRID And PNM Resources Merger Agreement Extended; Companies File Notice Of Appeal With New Mexico Supreme Court

Today, AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR) - Get Avangrid, Inc. Report, a leading sustainable energy company, announced it has entered into an amendment of the merger agreement with PNM Resources (PNM) - Get PNM Resources, Inc. Report extending the end date to April 20, 2023. The companies have also filed a Notice of Appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court of the December 2021 New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's (NMPRC) order that rejected a stipulated agreement for approval of the merger.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Completes Acquisition Of New York American Water Company, Inc.

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (AQN) - Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Report today announced that Liberty Utilities (Eastern Water Holdings) Corp. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of AQN's regulated utility operating subsidiary, Liberty Utilities Co. ("Liberty"), has successfully completed the previously-announced acquisition of New York American Water Company, Inc. ("New York American Water") from American Water Works Company, Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $608 million.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: KE Holdings Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - BEKE

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 28, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Chin v. KE Holdings Inc., No. 21-cv-11196 (S.D.N.Y.). Commenced on December 30, 2021, the KE Holdings class action lawsuit charges KE Holdings and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta Materials" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT, TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cheng Cohen LLC Names Vincent Frantz Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Vincent Frantz has been named a partner at the firm effective January 1, 2022. "Vince has been an indispensable part of our team," said Amy Cheng. "Our clients love working with Vince because they can count on his dedication and attention to their matters, no matter how big or small."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STONE HARBOR EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FUND ANNOUNCEMENT

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Harbor Investment Partners, LLC, which became an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. effective January 1, 2022, will remain as adviser to its registered funds, including the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) - Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Report and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) - Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Report (together, the "Funds") pursuant to an interim advisory agreement between Stone Harbor and the Funds.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy