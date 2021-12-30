ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NACD Publishes New Reports Forecasting Top Issues For 2022 And Detailing Insights Into American Boardrooms

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 22,000 board members, today released the 2022 Governance Outlook: Projections on Emerging Board Matters , which provides data and insights on the issues that corporate directors and senior executives will contend with in the coming year, and the 2021 Inside the Public Company Boardroom report, which offers data-backed insights into the current state of the American boardroom.

Paired together, these reports are designed to provide the information board directors and senior executives require as they set their agendas for the year ahead.

"What we have learned from our research is that COVID-19 variants, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures will continue to put pressure on the boardroom in 2022," said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "It is also clear that larger social issues, such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), are inspiring an evolution of who is at the table and which skills they possess. In response, NACD will continue to provide insightful research, certification, and programming to support the work of directors and the governance community."

Key Findings From 2022 Governance Outlook: Projections on Emerging Board Matters

  • Competition for Talent Will Be Tougher Than Ever:Seventy percent of directors report that finding and recruiting top talent will be atop the list of trends to impact their organizations over the next 12 months. Other issues on their minds for 2022: increasing the pace of digital transformation, 42 percent; supply chain disruptions, 40.8 percent; changing cybersecurity threats, 38.7 percent; and, growing inflation, 34.9 percent. ( 2022 Governance Outlook)
  • Increased Focus on CEO, Board Succession Planning:Trendlines point to a growing importance of succession planning both for CEOs and other board members. Many directors note that relationships between boards and CEOs have grown more important since last year, continuing a pattern seen since the start of the pandemic. In addition to board succession planning, expect a greater focus on director onboarding and education in the coming year. ( 2022 Governance Outlook)
  • COVID-19 and Other Disruptions Aren't Done Yet:New variants of COVID-19, supply chain delays, and inflationary pressures will continue to pose challenges for company boards in 2022. Meanwhile, social concerns like DE&I and ESG will keep boards and executive teams focused on progress in those realms. ( 2022 Governance Outlook)

Key Findings From the 2021 Inside the Public Company Boardroom Report

  • ESG and Human Capital Skills Are in High Demand:The amount of directors with strong ESG and human capital skills has doubled since 2018 as companies increasingly value directors and candidates with these in-demand qualities. What's more, boards are increasing their oversight of ESG practices, with 51 percent of boards disclosing oversight of ESG/sustainability, up from 34 percent just a year ago. ( 2021 Inside the Public Company Boardroom)
  • The Gender Gap Continues to Narrow:If trends continue, boards will be 50 percent female by 2035. Males composed about 87 percent of outgoing directors this year compared with 63 percent of incoming directors. The overall gender balance in the Russell 3000 Index is approximately three men for every one woman on a board, which stands in contrast to 2018, when the ratio was five male directors for every one female director. Also, gender imbalances in board leadership positions saw a slight year-over-year decline. As a whole, gender imbalances were less prevalent on boards with greater percentages of independent members. (2021 Inside the Public Company Boardroom)
  • Virtual Meetings Continue:Seventy-seven percent of companies surveyed held their annual meetings virtually this year, an 11 percent uptick from 2020. Only 22 percent of board-related meetings were held in person for Russell 3000 Index organizations this year. ( 2021 Inside the Public Company Boardroom)
  • New Directors Know Finance, Tech, and Marketing: Incoming board directors in 2021 had more skills and experience in finance (53 percent), technology (35 percent), and marketing (20 percent) than incoming directors in 2020 reported (44 percent, 30 percent, and 16 percent, respectively). Outgoing directors' top skills include management and strategic vision. ( 2021 Inside the Public Company Boardroom)

About NACD ReportsThe NACD report 2022 Governance Outlook: Projections on Emerging Board Matters , produced in partnership with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Deloitte, and FTI, provides a roadmap to help guide board members as they navigate issues they are likely to face in the next year, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; cybersecurity risks; and liability threats and other insurance considerations.

The NACD 2021 Inside the Public Company Boardroom report analyzes information from the boards of Russell 3000 Index companies to offer a real-time snapshot of key trends and detailed breakdowns of gender diversity, average tenures, in-demand skills, and more. NACD published a companion report on private company boards in September.

About NACDFor more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 22,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change — in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org .

***Note to Editors : NACD utilizes data from both Main Data Group and MyLogIQ 360° Public Company Intelligence for the Inside the Public Company Boardroom report.

Contact: Susan Oliver soliver@nacdonline.org 703-216-4078

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacd-publishes-new-reports-forecasting-top-issues-for-2022-and-detailing-insights-into-american-boardrooms-301451920.html

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Atento Publishes 2020 ESG Report

MADRID, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services and Latin America's leader, announced today the publication of its 2020 ESG report. Atento operates nearly 100 customer...
BUSINESS
lngindustry.com

Nakilat publishes inaugural ESG report

The publication of this report is the culmination of a concerted effort by the company over the past two years to establish a world-class reporting system that accurately reflects environmental, social and corporate governance in the company, as well as the company’s commitment to full transparency towards all stakeholders. Nakilat developed a detailed roadmap and formed an executive committee with its senior management overseeing and managing the implementation of the company’s ESG report publishing strategy. The management spared no effort in allocating resources and providing the required support for the preparation of the report, including periodic review of activities, initiatives and information related to the reporting methodology.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Blackbaud Acquires EVERFI, A SaaS Leader Powering Corporate ESG And CSR Initiatives That Reach Millions Of Learners Each Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (BLKB) - Get Blackbaud, Inc. Report, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced it has acquired global social impact technology leader EVERFI in a cash and stock transaction for approximately $750 million, subject to certain customary adjustments.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flux Capital's Ari Stiegler Announces Investment In On-Chain Financial Settlement Company, Zebec Protocol

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ari Stiegler, managing partner of Flux Capital, announced this week that his firm is backing Zebec Protocol, the first real-time cash flow protocol based on the Solana blockchain. Zebec's application, ZebecPay, allows employees to be paid by the second with U.S. Dollar Coin (USDC) and other stablecoins and start using their money instantly.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forecasting#Boardroom#Nacd#American#Board Succession Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
CBS New York

Goldman Sachs Joins List Of Wall Street Firms Telling Workers To Stay Remote

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Goldman Sachs has joined the list of Wall Street firms telling workers to stay home due to the surge in COVID cases. The investment bank sent a memo Sunday asking employees who can work remotely to do so until January 18. Offices will remain open, with safety protocols in place. Last week, JP-Morgan Chase gave employees the option to work from home for the first two weeks of January. Citigroup also told workers who can do their jobs remotely to stay home.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Aravive Announces $10.0 Million Investment By Eshelman Ventures, LLC And Appointment Of Dr. Eshelman As Executive Chairman Of The Aravive Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that the company's Chairman, Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., through Eshelman Ventures, LLC, agreed to purchase a pre-funded warrant to purchase 4,545,455 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $2.20 per share, which was the consolidated closing bid price of the company's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 31, 2021. The investment strengthens the company's balance sheet by approximately $10.0 million, enhancing the company's financial flexibility and liquidity ahead of multiple anticipated clinical milestones throughout 2022 for each of the company's clinical programs. The investment is expected to close on January 5, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Major Endowment Chair Says Stocks Could Drop 15% in 2022

Dennis Gartman, chairman of the University of Akron Endowment, says stocks could fall 10% to 15% this year, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. “The advent of a bear market will come when the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy, and that will be later this year, no question,” Gartman, former publisher of “The Gartman Letter,” told Bloomberg Radio Monday.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Sandata Announces Srini Achukola As Chief Technology Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce that Srini Achukola has joined the team as Chief Technology Officer. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leading technology teams, SaaS engineering, and operations at several high growth companies in multiple industries such as healthcare, retail supply chain management, and software products.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy