New Illinois law to ban pets from abusers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new law taking effect in Illinois at the start of 2022 will work to keep animals out of the hands of those with a record of abuse and neglect. Soon people with two or more abuse and neglect charges, including charges like dogfighting, will not legally be allowed to own an animal.

The Springfield Animal Protective League says the change is a no-brainer and hopefully will raise awareness in private deals too.

“The last thing you’d ever want to do is rehome an animal to someone that’s going to abuse it or hurt it for sure,” Executive Director Deana Corbin said.

Several other states have similar laws on the books. While any shelter or person putting up animals for adoption can deny a person, this law allows a judge to ban the person from owning a dog.

