Economy

Elon Musk Is An Awful Speaker. But Keep Listening.

By Gene Marks
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove him or not, respect him or not, there's little argument that Elon Musk is not a genius. But with all of his enormous talents, and his remarkable intelligence, there's one thing that he doesn't do very well. He's not a very good public speaker. Don't believe me? Then...

www.mysanantonio.com

cryptoglobe.com

Elon Musk on Mars, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin

During a recent interview, Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk shared his latest thoughts on money, cryptocurrency in general, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin. His comments came an interview for episode #252 of the Lex Fridman podcast. Below are some highlights from Musk’s comments during this excellent interview. Fridman and...
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Makes Another Impossible Tesla Promise For 2022

When it comes to bold claims about future products, no one tops Tesla's CEO. Elon Musk is the master of promising that groundbreaking technology is "coming soon," but Tesla has missed its fair share of these deadlines. A few examples include autonomous cars coming in two years (promised in 2016), one million robotaxis on the road (promised by 2020), and countless delayed vehicle launches like the Roadster, Semi, and Cybertruck.
BUSINESS
Person
Elon Musk
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk Denies Being Satoshi Nakamoto

Elon Musk also reiterated his earlier position about Bitcoin as a store of value. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again denied claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. He reiterated this at a podcast hosted by Lex Fridman on Wednesday, 29th December 2021. Musk wields...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Denies Claims That He Is Hogging Space

Elon Musk has denied recent claims that he is “making the rules” when it comes to the space industry and that his Starlink satellites are taking up too much room. The Tesla founder’s comments follow accusations from the European Space Agency and after China filed a complaint suggesting that its space stations had been forced to avoid collisions with Musk’s satellites on several occasions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
u.today

Elon Musk Trolls NFT Skeptics in Music Industry

Elon Musk has posted another meme, again making fun of NFT skeptics—this time going into the music industry. The Tesla CEO, a big fan of memes, has again touched on the topic of NFTs in his tweet. Today he published a cover of a Gorillaz album released back in...
MUSIC
#Elon Musk Is An Awful#Powerpoint
Flying Magazine

China Upset with Elon Musk and SpaceX

Elon Musk is under fire from Chinese citizens over two near misses between Starlink satellites and the Chinese space station. The Chinese government submitted a notice to the United Nations stating that their astronauts were put in danger during two near-misses with SpaceX satellites. The first altercation occurred in July, when the Chinese space station performed evasive maneuvers to avoid the collision with the Starlink satellite.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
windermeresun.com

Recent Updates Of Interviews With Elon Musk

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
Coast News

Bro, what if Elon Musk surfed?

Don’t worry, I’ll get to Elon Musk in a minute. One flat and rainy afternoon in the spring of 1975 I wrote a whimsical short story called “Board Talk.” The idea was that Australian surfing legend Bob McTavish had invented a talking surfboard that would instruct its rider on how to ride each wave.
ECONOMY
ClutchPoints

Elon Musk’s Net Worth in 2021

Elon Musk is an entrepreneur, business tycoon, and inventor most well-known for being the CEO of Tesla. In this piece, we’ll be looking at Elon Musk’s net worth in 2021. Elon Musk’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $278 billion. Elon Musk’s net worth in 2021 amounts to...
CELEBRITIES
The Next Web

Elon Musk’s 13 most WTF tweets in 2021

I love Twitter. While some people type out carefully curated tweets, most of us write what we want as if no one’s reading. But you know we’re really hoping that someone will read it. Bonus points if it makes us laugh, think or feel. Here’s a couple of my favorites overnight:
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Weighing In On Web 3.0

The two tech- billionaires Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey are the latest voices to discuss the new hypothetical internet called Web 3.0. According to the billionaires, the new concept is just a "marketing buzzword" and cannot exist without venture capitalists or large backing. However, advocates of the Web 3.0 believe this decentralized space is the next big thing to help put ownership back into the hands of the people. Senior News Editor at The Verge, Richard Lawler, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
INTERNET
Tree Hugger

Is It OK to Buy a Tesla and Resent Elon Musk?

When Elon Musk was named Time magazine’s "Person of the Year," the news garnered a decidedly mixed response from climate- and clean-tech folks. On the one hand, there are those who appreciate how Tesla has supercharged the world of electric vehicle charging, developed (if not yet scaled) alternatives to heavy-duty trucks, and forced even reluctant car makers to take electrified transportation seriously. On the other hand, there are those of us who are suspicious of cars as “the answer,” dislike Musk’s trashing of public transit and are furious about emissions related to a privatized space race. And that’s before we get into other issues like mass wealth inequality, questionable tweets and SEC regulations, or labor relations and unionization.
ECONOMY
moneyandmarkets.com

Elon Musk Tells California To Take A Hike

During the wake of the billionaire’s stock selloff, Elon Musk was hit with an $11 billion tax bill. Like many of the wealthy, he’s not happy—and here’s his take. Say what you want about Elon Musk, but you can’t deny that the guy did things HIS way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Elon Musk says 'wokeness' is 'divisive, exclusionary, and hateful'

WASHINGTON (TND) — Elon Musk, appearing in an interview with the satirical publication "The Babylon Bee", voiced his off-the-cuff thoughts about several topics, ranging from California to Batman to the topic of "wokeness". Musk began the interview by lamenting California, saying the state used to be the "land of...
INDUSTRY

