New World Wiki Guide

After climbing the steps into the Warrens, you'll be confronted with a number of free-roaming enemies. This is the first time in the game you'll come across this version of combat encounters, so do your best to hit the attack prompt (to the right of your party icons at the bottom of the screen) in the direction of each enemy before entering the fight proper. This will deal some minor damage and potentially apply debuffs (dependent on the player-controlled character), giving you a solid advantage from the offset.
