New World Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saboteur guide is part of the Main Quest...

www.ign.com

IGN

Shin Megami Tensei V Wiki Guide

Boss: Lahmu Level 23 Weakness: Force, Light Resistance: Fire Blocks: Darkness. Lahmu will pretty much only use Mudo, so have Dark Dampeners and Dark-resistant demons ready. From there just wail on him with Force or Light attacks (Force and Light Shards from Cadaver’s Hallow will help) and just wail on him until he goes down.
rpgsite.net

FFXIV Guide: Locations for gathering new Endwalker Maps

With every Final Fantasy XIV expansion, you get brand new Treasure Maps to cash in on, and Endwalker is no different. Maps are an easy way to make thousands (or even millions) of Gil quickly. New maps FFXIV's version 6.0 can already be gathered, even though they can't open up a portal just yet.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This portion of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guide explains how to get Feebas. Below you'll find step-by-step instructions, Feebas' locations, and how to evolve Feebas into Milotic. How to Get Feebas in Pokemon BDSP. Feebas is one of the rarest Pokemon to find in Pokemon BDSP and...
ClutchPoints

New World Guides: How to get Winter Tokens through Gleamite

New World is celebrating its first-ever winter holiday event. This special winter event called the Winter Convergence Festival lasts from December 16, 2021, to January 11, 2022. The event also introduces a brand new in-game currency called Winter Tokens. These tokens allow players to redeem limited-time event items. However, players can only acquire Winter Tokens through the use of Gleamite. If you’re wondering how to obtain Gleamite, don’t worry, we got you covered.
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone Wiki Guide

Plunder is a mode in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific that also takes place on Caldera with a lower player count, and is vastly different from the standard Vanguard and Battle Royale mode due to the nature of the objectives and mechanics. The goal of Plunder is to collect a certain amount of cash to win the game, which is earned by taking out enemies, completing Contracts, and looting crates throughout the map. Here's everything you need to know about Plunder in Warzone Pacific.
IGN

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. To get the first of two Vanny-focused endings, you'll need to have headed to Fazblast at 04:00 AM and found Vanny's secret hideout. It's located through a vent found in the main Fazblast office, just behind where you grab the Fazblaster. You can head back there anytime before 06:00 AM to unlock the opportunity to complete both Vanny endings. You'll know you've unlocked the choice because you'll hear Freddy and Gregory discuss the office and its sinister inhabitant.
IGN

Caldera Tips and Strategies

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific features a brand new map, Caldera, which replaces Verdansk. Although both maps are roughly the same size, Caldera offers brand new points of interest as well as more open spaces and fewer buildings compared to its predecessor. On this page, you'll find essential Caldera tips and strategies that'll help you get the most out of your time on the new map.
IGN

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the mission 'Surprise Guests' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. After defeating the ghostly apparition from the end of the first mission, you'll need to leave your room and after examining a corpse in the hallway, you'll again be ambushed by ghosts; this time introducing Hazard Regions to your Initiative Bar. For more information on Hazard Regions check out our Combat Basics page.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

Rebirth Resurgence Tips and Strategies

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific features Rebirth Island and the popular Resurgence game mode. Unlike the traditional Battle Royale experience, Resurgence plays a little differently compared to what you're used to on Caldera. The two biggest differences are the map size and the fact that you can respawn back into the game as long as one or more of your teammates are alive. Here are some tips and strategies to help you when playing Rebirth Resurgence.
IGN

Exodus Cluster

To access the Exodus Cluster from the Galaxy Map, you must have the Bring Down the Sky DLC installed. This DLC is included with the PS3 and PC versions, as well as the Legendary Edition. Asgard is the system whose marker is on the Eastern side of the Exodus Cluster....
IGN

How to Solve the Mazercise Puzzle

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. Although Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach has a few puzzles throughout its runtime, none are more frustrating than the one found in the back of Mazercise. You'll need to solve it to fight Monty Gator and steal his claws during his route at 04:00 AM, meaning it's essential to anyone who took that path or is aiming to unlock the true ending.
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: LED Sculpture Lamp

It’s a sculpture. It’s a lamp. It’s an LED Sculpture Lamp. Inspired by the idea of a curved lamp using LED strips, I created this 3D printable design. Thanks to the adjustable power supply, it is dimmable. To build the full lamp, 3 meters of LEDs are required.
gamepur.com

How to increase your Armoring Level in New World – Armoring Leveling Guide

Armoring is one of the many crafting professions you can choose to take up in New World. You’ll be able to create a variety of robust armor collections that improve your chances of survival in the harsh outdoors, and you can also sell your well-crafted projects to hungry players on the open market. But the trick to making some of the best armor in New World is to level up your character. This guide will cover how to increase your Armoring Level in New World and the best way to level in the game.
IGN

The Best of Steam 2021 Will Surprise You - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Steam has revealed its top selling and most played games of 2021 and the list may surprise you. After making the gaming bed and gaming mattress, Bauhutte has now made the first ever gaming massager to help alleviate muscle pain, strain, and fatigue from excessive gaming and computer use. Narz names her top 5 most anticipated games for 2022. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
IGN

Cottage Living Cheats

The Cottage Living Expansion Pack not only adds content like Canning and new Skills and Aspirations to The Sims 4, but a plethora of cheats as well that assist your Sim with life in the countryside. For general cheats, please see the Cheat Codes section of the wiki. To turn...
IGN

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

With hundreds of Pokemon available to catch and train in Pokemon GO, it may not be as easy as it seems to put a team together. On this page, you'll learn the best attacking Pokemon and the best defending Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO. Depending on what you'll be...
IGN

To Catch A Killer

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the mission 'To Catch A Killer' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. After climbing the steps into the Warrens, you'll be confronted with a number of free-roaming enemies. This is the first time in the game you'll come across this version of combat encounters, so do your best to hit the attack prompt (to the right of your party icons at the bottom of the screen) in the direction of each enemy before entering the fight proper. This will deal some minor damage and potentially apply debuffs (dependent on the player-controlled character), giving you a solid advantage from the offset.
Atlantic City Press

Our Ultimate Guide To Ringing In The New Year

For better or worse — and let’s face it, it’s mostly better than 2020 — 2021 is coming to a swift end. Let’s kick it to the curb and get 2022 started off on the right foot, with friends, family, and, of course, safety in mind. Whether it’s at an epic NYE gala or a casual party at your local bar, we’ve got some ideas for you.
IGN

The Difficult Diner

This page of the guide covers the Side Quest 'The Difficult Diner' available within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Upon entering the Baron's Rest in Bilgewater, head to the upper platform on the right to overhear a dispute between a diner and a server. The diner will be irate and very unhappy with his shellfish serving. He is also guarding a key on his table; the item you're after. Though he states in conversation that he would prefer Gulper Fish, you don't need to catch one.
