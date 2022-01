ESG is a growing imperative for investors of all types—from considering ESG when assessing individual issuers to modeling the impact of climate change on investment strategies. For multi-asset investors, there’s another ESG dimension to incorporate: translating organizational ESG objectives into an effective strategic asset allocation. This process may seem almost second nature when incorporating traditional risk/return considerations, but how can multi-asset investors commit it to muscle memory when it comes to ESG?

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO