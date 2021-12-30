Tread Carefully

Holidays are always challenging for family and friends. For some holidays or a time of sadness and depression, while for others, it’s a time of joy, fun, and festivities. The caregiver in the times of holidays is the same plus more responsibility to care for their loved ones and manage the holiday. Caregivers are continually challenged and have the same day-to-day obligations during the holidays as before. Caregivers, this is a time that you need to think about yourself! Everyone always says think about yourself make time for yourself, but it’s tough when you have day-to-day responsibilities and sometimes hour-to-hour responsibilities. For many this is a time a vacation taking breaks but for the caregiver they still have the same responsibility to care. I will admit I can be a weary caregiver, and many are experiencing the same. We all have choices to take time to rejuvenate and do something extraordinary for ourselves during this holiday. There are alternatives for caregivers if it is affordable or accessible. One, you can place your loved one in respite care right after the holiday. Two, you can hire someone to support you during the holiday if they’re available and affordable. Three, you can figure out how to juggle your time a little bit differently to make more time for yourself.

