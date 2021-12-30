ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Woman gets surprise air mail when drone carrying marijuana crashes into home

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Fiim_0dZ8vwKt00

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – Someone in Ohio expecting a “gift” by air, and not from Santa, will now have to go the sheriff’s department to claim it.

Richland County Sheriff Captain Donald Zehner said a drone carrying marijuana, cell phones, and tobacco crashed into a home on Evergreen Avenue in Mansfield Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA27J_0dZ8vwKt00
(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

A woman living at the home heard something hit her house, ran outside and found the drone. The drone had a package attached to it with a cord.

The woman told deputies the drone was still “beeping” when she found it and she immediately called 911.

Mail theft is becoming a growing problem. Here’s how to protect yourself

According to the sheriff’s report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Zehner said. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff deputies are also asking anyone who has any information on this incident to call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463 or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or Zehner at 419-774-3563.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

PSP investigate True Value burglary in Palmyra Township

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Blooming Grove are investigating a theft that occurred at True Value, early Monday morning. Troopers say the incident occurred around 04:30 a.m. Monday when the unknown suspect(s) forced their way inside the True Value store located on Route 6 near Hawley. According to police, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police seeking help identifying Edwardsville theft suspect

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect they say stole over $900 worth of merchandise. According to a release from the Edwardsville Borough Police Department, the woman in the picture was seen walking out of Name Brand Liquidations in the Gateway Shopping Center with a cart full of […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
State
Ohio State
Richland County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Hold onto your catalytic converter as multiple thefts occur in Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Small businesses in Lycoming County have been reporting catalytic converter thefts. “Just kind of in shock, I can’t believe somebody would do this,” said Paulhamus Litho Inc., President, Ross Paulhamus. State Police Montoursville reported three incidents of catalytic converter thefts in less than a week. One small business had theirs […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Crime#Air Mail#Home#Weather#Wjw#Metrich#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Two confess to catalytic converter theft at Elk Mountain Resort

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are in police custody after the theft of several catalytic converters from Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County. According to a report from police, 36-year-old Alexander Heaton and 36-year-old Stephen Demianovich stole three catalytic converters from vehicles belonging to the Elk Mountain Resort, totaling about $1000 […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Structure fire in Nescopeck sends pet to hospital

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A residential fire that broke out Sunday evening in Nescopeck sent one dog to a veterinary hospital. According to Don Hess, Chief of Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Company, the residents of the house in the 430 block of West Second Street had just arrived home when the flames broke out […]
NESCOPECK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre police seek identity of vandalism suspect

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre police are looking to identify the person they say is a suspect in an investigation into vandalism in the city. Police did not specify when or where the alleged vandalism occurred, but said the suspect caused “quite a bit of damage.” Eyewitness News will update this story as we […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, January 3rd

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are looking for the vandals who destroyed a Little League field house. Plus, a house fire displaces one person in Luzerne County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy