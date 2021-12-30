ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Experts Issue Guidelines on Diabetes-Linked Nerve Damage

HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpLoN_0dZ8vvSA00

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A leading medical group has updated a guideline for treating pain and numbness caused by diabetes.

The problems, which affect the hands and feet, are the result of nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy. The new guideline from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) aims to help doctors pick the best oral and topical treatments for the painful disorder.

"Living with pain can greatly affect a person’s quality of life, so this guideline aims to help neurologists and other doctors provide the highest quality patient care based on the latest evidence," said guideline author Dr. Brian Callaghan, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and an AAN fellow. "Painful diabetic neuropathy is very common, so people with diabetes who have nerve pain should discuss it with their doctor because treatment may help."

Before prescribing a treatment, a doctor should first determine if the patient also has mood or sleep problems. Treating those conditions is also important, according to the guideline.

Doctors may offer treatments from three drug classes: tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline (Elavil), nortriptyline (Pamelor) and imipramine (Tofranil); serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) such as duloxetine (Cymbalta), venlafaxine (Effexor) or desvenlafaxine (Pristiq); gabapentinoids such as gabapentin (Neurontin) or pregabalin (Lyrica); and/or sodium channel blockers such as carbamazepine (Tegretol), oxcarbazepine (Trileptal) lamotrigine (Lamictal) or lacosamide (Vimpat).

All may reduce nerve pain.

"New studies on sodium channel blockers published since the last guideline have resulted in these drugs now being recommended and considered as effective at providing pain relief as the other drug classes recommended in this guideline," Callaghan said in an AAN news release.

In choosing a drug, doctors should consider cost, side effects and other medical problems the patient may have. They should check with patients after they begin a new drug to gauge whether there is enough pain relief or too many side effects, according to the guideline.

If the initial treatment isn't working or causes too many side effects, the guideline says patients should be offered a trial of another medication from a different class.

Opioids should not be considered for treatment, it adds.

"Current evidence suggests that the risks of the use of opioids for painful diabetic neuropathy therapy outweigh the benefits, so they should not be prescribed," Callaghan said.

Doctors may also offer topical treatments such as capsaicin, glyceryl trinitrate spray or Citrullus colocynthis to reduce pain. Ginkgo biloba may be helpful, as well as non-drug therapies such as exercise, mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy or tai chi, the guideline says.

"It is important to note that the recommended drugs and topical treatments in this guideline may not eliminate pain, but they have been shown to reduce pain," Callaghan said. "The good news is there are many treatment options for painful diabetic neuropathy, so a treatment plan can be tailored specifically to each person living with this condition."

The guideline, which updates a 2011 version, was published online Dec. 27 in the journal Neurology.

More information

The American Diabetes Association has more on diabetic neuropathy.

SOURCE: American Academy of Neurology, news release, Dec. 27, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Magnesium deficiency symptoms, causes, and treatments

Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Diabetic Neuropathy: New Treatment Guidelines

Diabetic neuropathy refers to nerve damage due to diabetes and it may lead to pain and numbness, most often in the hands and feet. To help neurologists and other doctors determine the best treatment for people with diabetic neuropathy, the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a guideline on oral and topical treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guideline#Drugs#Opioids#Pain Disorder#Healthday News#Pristiq#Tegretol#Lamictal
Augusta Free Press

Can I sue my dentist for nerve damage?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. So you visited your dentist, expecting them to sort out your dental issue, and they messed up, leaving you with nerve damage. Can you sue, and what are you required to prove? Should you appoint an attorney to sue on your behalf? What are the prospects of success?
LAW
CBS Boston

Local Experts Explain The Science Behind CDC’s Shortened COVID Isolation Guidelines

BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC has changed its recommendation for COVID isolation and quarantine times. Now, if you test positive, they recommend you isolate for five days instead of 10 as long as you’re asymptomatic. Then wear a mask for five days when you’re around others. If you’re exposed to someone who has tested positive and you’re either not vaccinated or haven’t received a booster, the CDC has similar guidance: a five-day quarantine and then keep your mask on around others for the next five days. If you develop symptoms, quarantine until you get a negative test result back. “It’s not that...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
wpde.com

DHEC issues updated quarantine guidelines in line with CDC changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated federal guidance isolation and quarantine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it has updated its own guidelines. DHEC's current recommendations are as follows... If You Tested Positive (Isolation):. If...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fort Bend Herald

Have a Diabetes Game Plan

Diabetes is a disease that affects the body’s ability to produce or respond to insulin, a hormone that enables cells to absorb glucose (sugars) and use it as energy. If you have diabetes, you know how important it is to keep your blood sugar under control. But keeping your blood sugar levels within the range recommended by your doctor can be challenging. Working with a diabetes health care team will help you better understand and manage the challenges of diabetes, and help you avoid many of the problems associated with the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Mental Health Issues Linked to Diabetes Control in Youth With Type 1

Certain mental health issues are linked to worse diabetes control in children and young adults with type 1, while other psychological issues apparently are not linked to diabetes control, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Spectrum. There is a well-established link between depression and diabetes, but...
MENTAL HEALTH
bitterrootstar.com

New guidelines issued for Covid-19 exposure

As many residents may be aware, CDC has updated guidance for isolation and the recommendations for quarantine late last week. Both the guidance for isolation and the recommendation for quarantine have been shortened based on studies showing that individuals are most infectious 1-2 days before, and 2-3 days after onset of symptoms. The following are the updated guidance for the general population and do not apply to healthcare or correctional facilities.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
PIX11

Does omicron change quarantine guidelines? Experts weigh in on strategies

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 cases surged in the tri-state area, even among vaccinated people, there are questions about quarantines.  “What we are seeing with omicron is that is very, very highly contagious — even in vaccinated individuals,” Dr. Purvi Parikh said.  Even booster shots have not stopped some omicron variant cases. Early pandemic guidance […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBUR

New CDC isolation guidelines raise concerns among health experts

More than 200,000 people are testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. each day. Until this week, a positive test meant you should stay home for 10 days to avoid infecting others. Now, those who don't have symptoms after five days can go back to their regular activities as long as they wear a mask, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy