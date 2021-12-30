ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Clarkton man has local connection

 4 days ago
CLARKTON — A missing Bladen County man had his phone last ping in Laurinburg.

Brandon McDonald was last seen in Clarkton on March 25 and, prior to his disappearance, was believed to have been in the Laurinburg and Hope Mills areas.

His phone pinged in Laurinburg and his 2003 Ford F-150 truck was later found wrecked and abandoned in Hope Mills.

A search of the area where his phone binged in Laurinburg was done but nothing was found, according to local authorities.

At the time of his disappearance, McDonald was 35 and is 5’9 and 190 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Foul play is suspected in the disappearance.

In October, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald of Bladen County.

The family was offering up to $10,000 for information, prior to this announcement.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Another missing man

Since early December the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Caleb Alyn “Draco” Brown. Brown was last seen on Reach Orchard Road in Wagram on Dec. 1 around 7:36 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, a black shirt, black jeans and multicolored Puma shoes.

He’s 5’5, 150 lbs with orange and brown dreadlocks and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Caleb Alyn Brown please contact the Scotland County Sheriff‘s Office at 910-266-4332 Ext. 5. or you can anonymously give a tip to the Scotland County Crime Stoppers at 910-266-8146.

