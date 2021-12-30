History Interrupted

I am writing to you about a conflict that I have with my husband, whom I love dearly. He is a very upbeat person and everyone loves being around him because he has an amazing sense of humor. He is a great father, loving, caring and very attentive and fun with the children. I also love being around him. He exudes positive energy and is funny and complimentary. You are probably reading this column and thinking “So what is your problem?” My problem is that sometimes I really need him to be more serious about issues that are important to me. He thinks that by being jovial he is actually bringing simcha into all our lives. He is truly a happy person. However I really need him to take my issues more seriously. He is a very responsible person and very successful financially. People love doing business with my husband. He is extremely sought after in our community. I know that I am very lucky to be married to such a special person.

4 DAYS AGO