Richmond, VA

Ownership of Richmond’s Lee Statue, other Confederate monuments to be transferred to the Black History Museum

By Tyler Thrasher
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ownership of the statues and pedestals of Richmond’s Confederate monuments, including Robert E. Lee, will be transferred to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia .

Governor Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney announced the plans on Thursday. The museum, in turn, is planning to partner with The Valentine and other Richmond cultural institutions to manage a multi-year, community-driven process to “determine the proper future use of each piece in the collection,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The Commonwealth of Virginia will transfer ownership of the entire Lee Monument , including the 40-foot, protest-art-covered granite pedestal and other associated artifacts, to the city.

Stoney will then seek Richmond City Council support in January to accept the property and transfer ownership of the monument to the Black History Museum, along with all city-owned Confederate statues removed to date and their pedestals. Those pedestals have yet to be removed.

The list of monuments includes:

It does not include the monument of A.P. Hill, who is buried underneath the monument. Discussions are continuing with his descendants about relocating his remains, according to the release.

    Protesters cheer as workers remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal during a driving rainstorm on Monument Avenue Wednesday July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Crews on the scene to remove parts of the Jefferson Davis Monument (Photo: 8News Photographer Will McCue)
    The Robert E. Lee statue was separated at the waist and pulled into two pieces. (Photo Tyler Thrasher)
    J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond in the process of being removed on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News)
    Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
    The statue depicting Matthew Fontaine Maury on Richmond’s Monument Avenue was removed by crews on July 2, 2020. (Photo: 8News)
    This Wednesday July 8, 2020, photo shows The Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument secured by lifting straps as it is removed from Libby Hill Park in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Work crews take two cannons away from Monument Avenue. (photo taken by 8News’ Alex Thorson)
    Statue of Joseph Bryan in Monroe Park removed on July 9, 2020. (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)
Richmond history revealed: Bible, coins, other artifacts found inside 1887 time capsule buried at former Lee Monument

Three factors contributed to the decision of the transfer, said the office of the governor:

  • Placing community-based museums in the driver’s seat to determine appropriate interpretation and curation of the monuments that can facilitate a fulsome and respectful dialogue on the issue.
  • Ensuring decision-making and community input processes are not bogged down by government bureaucracy or politics.
  • Providing a framework for catalyzing philanthropic support for both community engagement and future use of the monuments.

Symbols matter, and for too long, Virginia’s most prominent symbols celebrated our country’s tragic division and the side that fought to keep alive the institution of slavery by any means possible,” said Gov. Northam. “Now it will be up to our thoughtful museums, informed by the people of Virginia, to determine the future of these artifacts, including the base of the Lee Monument which has taken on special significance as protest art.”

“Entrusting the future of these monuments and pedestals to two of our most respected institutions is the right thing to do,” said Mayor Stoney. “They will take the time that is necessary to properly engage the public and ensure the thoughtful future uses of these artifacts, while we reimagine Monument Avenue, focus on telling our history fully and accurately in places like Shockoe Bottom and lift up residents throughout the city.”

RELATED

09/08/2021 – PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue comes down from Richmond’s Monument Avenue after 131 years

09/06/2021 – Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue to come down

09/02/2021 – Virginia Supreme Court sides with state making way for removal of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue

09/02/2021 – PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia

05/10/2021 – Next steps decided in the future of Richmond Confederate monuments that were removed last year

04/25/2021 – Richmond City Council debates process for choosing Confederate statue recipients

10/16/2020 – Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond listed as most influential protest art since WWII

07/02/2020 – ‘A sad day’: Sons of Confederate Veterans denounce removal of statues

07/02/2020 – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says 11 total monuments will be removed: ‘It’s about time’

07/01/2020 – Stonewall Jackson statue removed from its pedestal on Richmond’s Monument Avenue

06/12/2020 – Falling monuments: A week of change in Virginia

06/04/2020 – Northam says the Robert E. Lee statue will be removed as soon as possible

WJHL

Wise Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp named Va. Chief Deputy Attorney

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp will swear in to become the Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia on Jan. 15, according to a release on Monday. The Commonwealth’s Attorney office announced Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares appointed Slemp, the release states, and he will manage day-to-day legal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Society
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
WJHL

Virginia laws going into effect Jan. 1, 2022

Virginia is entering a new year and with that new year comes new laws. Many of the laws passed by the General Assembly and approved by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2021 have already gone into effect but some don't start until New Year's Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Small businesses fear pandemic relief funding will fall short without larger investment from Youngkin, lawmakers

As daily coronavirus cases reach new highs in Virginia, some small businesses fear pandemic relief will fall short and fail to adequately target funding towards the hardest hit industries. It's unclear if grant funding proposed by Governor Ralph Northam will be enough to meet the needs of existing applicants as lawmakers previously expected and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin didn't commit to a larger investment in a recent interview.
RICHMOND, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia transportation official discusses winter weather travel

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Travel crews are hard at work clearing roads after the first big snow of the season in Southwest Virginia. Michelle Earl, a spokesperson out of Bristol for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said there haven’t been many reported crashes in the area. Earl said the most significant accumulations occurred north of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Fitzhugh Lee
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
Levar Stoney
Person
Jefferson Davis
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate up 65%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 181 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. Over the past three days, the region added 842 cases and two new deaths. Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate is up 65% from a week ago. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health continues reporting uptick in COVID-19 cases following holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system on Monday reported spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend, revealing that 275 patients remain in Ballad facilities across the region fighting the virus. Ballad’s data — which stems from its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — showed that there were 53 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Power outages reported across Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Several residences are without power in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Monday, according to outage maps of the areas provided by Appalachian Power, Greeneville Light & Power and BrightRidge. According to BrightRidge, hundreds are without power in the Johnson City, Boones Creek, Sulphur Springs, Cherokee, Jonesborough, Limestone, Lamar and Highway 107 areas. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tennessee authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the agency is investigating an unattended, suspicious death in the Conklin community. A release from the department stated deputies and emergency personnel responded to an empty barn on Conklin Road on Jan. 1 at 12:52 p.m. Once at the scene, responders found […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

A Northeast Tennessee tradition: ‘First Footing’ for the new year

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some started the new year engaging in an annual tradition known as the ‘First Footing.’ The ‘First Footing’ took place Saturday at the Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion in Elizabethton. The mansion is the oldest frame house in Tennessee and is an important landmark in Carter County, according to Park […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
