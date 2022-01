The Ford Bronco Raptor is going to be an absolute monster. We've seen it tearing up off-road trails with its turbocharged engine and massive tires, and it sounds menacing. As you'd expect of an off-road-biased machine like this, ground clearance is very important when you're aiming to put the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in its place. But how practical will it be on city streets? Well, let us put it this way: we wouldn't let 16-year-old student drivers learn to park in it.

