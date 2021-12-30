Massachusetts health care workers can isolate for less time, but some COVID tests are needed, new DPH guidance says

AGAWAM - NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session education program for family, friends and significant others of adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery. This course is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own well being. This program is taught by trained family members who have a loved one with a mental health condition. NAMI Family-to-Family is an evidence-based program (EB). For information on the research base for the program, visit nami.org/research. The NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program is free to participants beginning, Thursday, Jan. 20 via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information and how to register, contact NAMI Western Massachusetts at 413-786-9139 or email informaiton@namiwm.org.
