Massachusetts State

Massachusetts health care workers can isolate for less time, but some COVID tests are needed, new DPH guidance says

By Alison Kuznitz
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massachusetts health care workers can isolate for shorter lengths of time, the state Department of Public Health said Wednesday evening as the commonwealth aligns with revamped COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, there are multiple caveats as Massachusetts hospitals contend with skyrocketing patient volumes,...

COVID testing site at Springfield’s Eastfield Mall will turn people away if lines cause safety hazard

SPRINGFIELD – Because of the high demand expected for COVID-19 tests at the Eastfield Mall, officials will turn away people when the traffic volume becomes a safety hazard. Once the parking lot is backed up to Boston Road at the Stop the Spread site, those seeking tests will be asked to come back later to prevent traffic from spilling onto the busy road, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
