Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest homes is set to hit the auction block in early February, amid bankruptcy proceedings, asking $295 million. Known since its inception by colorful and controversial developer Nile Niami simply as “The One,” the monstrous and still-incomplete Los Angeles structure is 10 years in the making. Originally, the place had been expected to list for around $500 million, so you could be scoring a sweet deal, depending on how one looks at it. Ahem. Should the place get anywhere near the discounted ask, it will easily rank as the most...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO