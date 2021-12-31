ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have Mask Mandates In Place As COVID Cases Surge

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread.

The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.”

Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules:

Acton

Amherst

Arlington

Ashfield

Bedford

Belchertown

Belmont

Billerica

Boston

Boxford

Brookline

Buckland

Cambridge

Canton

Carlisle

Charlemont

Chelsea

Concord

Conway

Danvers

Eastham

Easthampton

Essex

Georgetown

Gill

Granby

Greenfield

Hadley

Hamilton

Heath

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lee

Lenox

Lexington

Lincoln

Littleton

Lowell

Lynn

Manchester-By-The-Sea

Marblehead

Martha’s Vineyard

Medford

Montague

Newburyport

Newton

Northampton

Orange

Peabody

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Provincetown

Rowe

Salem

Sharon

Shrewsbury

Somerville

South Hadley

Stockbridge

Sudbury

Swampscott

Waltham

Watertown

Wellfleet

West Boylston

Westfield

Westford

Winchester

Worcester

Comments / 75

Amanda Tripp
3d ago

enough is enough people we need to vote these nut job extremists out. 2022 can't come fast enough.

Reply(3)
28
Jick Rames
3d ago

All virtue signaling. I've shopped regularly in some of these towns, and most people aren't enforcing this insanity.

Reply(3)
11
Rob Palma Jr.
3d ago

So wear a mask or get covid and get covid Get the shot get get covid get the shot and a booster and wear a mask and still get covid what is the point of the shot

Reply(1)
6
 

More
Related
CBS Boston

Saint Vincent Nurses To Vote On Deal To End Strike

WORCESTER (CBS) — The longest nurses’ strike in state history will likely come to an end on Monday. About 700 striking nurses are set to vote on a contract offer from Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. The nurses walked off the job 10 months ago, seeking more money and better health insurance benefits, but then a stalemate over staffing levels took center stage. Offers from owner Tenet Healthcare and counter-offers from the nurses’ union failed to solve things so the hospital hired 200 replacement nurses and shut down beds during the pandemic. It was former Boston mayor turned US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who brokered a deal last month that gives striking nurses the right to return to the exact jobs they left.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Post-Holiday COVID Testing Rush Underway Before Many Return To Work, School

BOSTON (CBS) — Holiday vacation break is over and now comes the rush to get COVID-19 testing done before people return back to work and schools across the state. Tufts Medical Center Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron said folks can expect a surge in cases this week. “Cases will continue to rise for a little while longer, believe it or not. The numbers are astronomical,” said Doron. “I think we can expect to see, over the next few weeks, more hospitalizations” There was a long line for testing at the Anna Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The testing center was supposed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘Tremendous Demand’ For COVID Tests On New Year’s Eve In Boston

DORCHESTER (CBS) – The line outside of DotHouse Health in Dorchester inched along. It’s one of the only sites open for walk-in COVID-19 testing in Boston this New Year’s Eve and people were eager to see if they’ll ring in 2022 virus-free. “Everyone, even those who are vaccinated, should consider getting a COVID-19 test if possible before gathering indoors,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu of the Boston COVID-19 Advisory Committee. Unless you managed to get rapid test kits, a swab was hard to come by. The majority of the city-run testing locations were closed for the holiday. There’s typically a line...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Hits New Single Day Record Of 21,397 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Reaches New Peak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 21,397 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, a new single day record. The previous record was set Thursday when the state reported 21,137 new cases. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts had increased to 18.42%, also a new record high. There were also 48 additional deaths reported Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,059,963. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,821. There were 113,963 total new tests reported. There are 1,954 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 387 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Starts Handing Out 227,000 Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits For School Teachers, Staff

FRANKLIN (CBS) – The state of Massachusetts started handing out 227,000 rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to every school district in the state Saturday. The National Guard and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency distributed boxes of the kits to representatives from the districts at a facility in Franklin. The state is hoping teachers and staff will be able to take one of the tests before returning to the classroom on Monday after the holiday break. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor earlier this week because there’s been a shortage of the kits nationwide. The packages were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

State Rejects Massachusetts Teachers Association’s Call To Close Schools Monday For COVID-19 Testing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association want schools to stay closed Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID-19 testing, but the state said Friday that’s not going to happen. Most schools are still re-opening as scheduled Monday following the holiday break. Because of the testing shortages around the county, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out a total of 227,000 rapid, at-home test kits to every school district this weekend. But, DESE said the tests, which were supposed to arrive on Thursday, have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The state is hoping teachers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Hundreds Get COVID Vaccine At First Night Boston Celebration

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a festive and fabulous return to First Night in Boston. After last year’s virtual celebration, Friday night’s party in Copley Square looked and felt just like we’re used to. “We’ve waited two years to be able to do this,” a grandfather said. “Awesome. Bring the kids out here. Couldn’t be better.” There was music, dancing, and dazzling ice sculptures. There were smiles hidden by face coverings, and there was incredible demand for vaccine protection. Ice sculpture at First Night Boston (WBZ-TV) Whittier Street Health Center offered not only convenience, but access to education. “It’s been busy, it’s been wonderful,”...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod, Islands Could See Up To 5+ Inches Of Snow During Start To The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Heading back to work and school coming off of the holiday break can often be tough. For some, the start to the week may be a bit tougher as we contend with some wintry weather. The key phrase here is “for some”. While some of us see some snow and may need to find a snow shovel before the day is out, all of us will shiver, as temperatures will drop into the lower 20s by sunrise Monday morning. Factor in a freshening north northeasterly wind, and it will feel more like it’s in the teens stepping out...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts Schools Delay Return From Winter Break To Facilitate COVID Testing

BOSTON (CBS) – More at-home rapid COVID tests were distributed Sunday to teachers and school staff across Massachusetts. The goal is to help slow the spread of COVID as teachers and students return from winter break. The arrival of the tests was delayed until over the weekend. As a result, some districts decided to close school or hold delayed openings to start the week. Districts said the changes would allow students and staff to have more time to get tested and plan for absences due to positive results. The following school districts will be closed: Lexington Burlington Sharon Lawrence Randolph Wareham Brookline Cambridge Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Other schools will have a two-hour delay on Monday to allow for time for teachers and staff to be tested before students enter the building. These districts include: Brockton Waltham Somerville Woburn Arlington will dismiss students early on Monday and Tuesday. The Massachusetts Teachers Association had called for all schools to stay closed on Monday for testing, but the state said it has no plans to do that. Overall, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education purchased more than 200,000 rapid tests so faculty and staff could be tested.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Flight Cancellations Continue At Logan Airport On One Of Busiest Holiday Travel Days

BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest days for holiday travel as people head home after New Year’s celebrations. But ongoing delays and cancellations could cause trouble at the airport. On Saturday more than 170 flights were canceled at Logan Airport and dozens more delayed. Sunday got off to a similar start. As of 6 a.m., a total of 90 flights in and out of Boston were canceled. Airlines have been blaming the ongoing COVID surge, which they say has led to a shortage of workers. Nationwide, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled as of Sunday morning.
CBS Boston

Boston’s First Baby Of 2022 Born At Brigham And Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby born in Boston in 2022 arrived just after midnight in the New Year. Aria Grace was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:05 a .m. Saturday. She weighs 7 pounds and 5 ounces. Her parents, Alexander and Taiana Katsaras, say everything happened very quickly. They arrived at the hospital at around 9 p.m. on Friday night. “We had some friends over for dinner, and then in the middle of dinner, everything started happening. So we just started rushing to the hospital, but we had everything prepared,” said Alexander Katsaras. Taiana Katsaras added, “We’re very happy. She’s healthy.” Taiana, Alexander and their baby Aria Grace, the first baby born in Boston in 2022. (Photo credit: Brigham and Women’s Hospital) The Public Affairs offices at the Brigham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch every January 1 to determine which Boston hospital has the first baby of each new year.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

First Night Boston 2022 To Have COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits, Vaccine And Booster Shot Clinics

BOSTON (CBS) – First Night Boston returns Friday with some new additions – COVID-19 rapid test kits along with vaccines and booster shots. The New Year’s Eve celebration will go on as planned even though Boston’s positivity rate is 9.5 percent, the highest it’s been during the pandemic. Last year’s event was virtual. At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is taking steps to make the festivities safe for everyone by offering vaccine and booster clinics to all visitors and by moving all indoor events outside. “We are in a winter surge, driven by the Omicron variant, and we...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Silver Alert Issued For Missing New Hampshire Woman Glynis Lanzetta

HADLEY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police and Hadley Police are searching for a missing woman from New Hampshire. A silver alert was issued for Glynis Lanzetta on Sunday. Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, N.H. was last seen Saturday afternoon while driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester on Route 9 in the area of West Street in Hadley. Her car has the New Hampshire license plate number 3927494. She was supposed to be following her daughter toward Homewood Suites in Hadley and continued toward Northampton. Silver Alert Issued For Missing New Hampshire Woman Glynis Lanzetta (Photo Via Commonwealth Fusion Center) Anyone who has seen Lanzetta should call Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

988 Massachusetts State Employees Have Left Jobs Over Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) – According to the latest update from the state, nearly 1,000 executive branch employees have left their jobs due to the vaccine mandate. The state reported Thursday that 97% of the more than 41,000 executive branch employees are in compliance with the mandate. The workers either showed proof of vaccine or had an exemption granted. There are 988 employees who have left their jobs. There were 656 involuntary resignations and 332 voluntary resignations. The involuntary resignation numbers include 160 part time contractors from the Municipal Police Training Committee. Gov. Charlie Baker issued the executive order on August 19. The policy applies to anyone who performs services for a executive department agency, including part-time, seasonal, temporary and contract employees. Booster shots are not currently required.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Baker On Intense Demand For COVID-19 Tests: ‘People Are Going To Have To Be Patient’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Anyone in Massachusetts seeking a COVID-19 test these days is likely to encounter long lines and empty store shelves. Amid the frustration, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that people are just going to have to be patient. “There’s going to be a lot of demand for this,” Baker said about the rush to get tested after the holidays. “People need to understand that they’re probably going to have to wait.” The governor stressed that there are hundreds of testing sites in Massachusetts, which is second in the country in testing per capita. “We have more testing infrastructure than just about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Worcester Records Over 2,000 New COVID Cases In Past Week; ‘We Expect The Peak Is Yet To Come’

WORCESTER (CBS) — The city of Worcester is seeing its highest COVID-19 numbers since the start of the pandemic. Amid the new Omicron surge, Worcester has reported 2,040 cases in the past week – and 923 new cases on Tuesday alone. “You don’t need me to tell you that our numbers continue to rise and we expect the peak is yet to come,” City Manager Ed Augustus said at a news conference Wednesday. And those figures only account for positive cases being reported to the city’s health department through existing test sites. “That number is not reflective of the folks who are testing positive...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set To Rise On January 1

BOSTON (CBS) — The new year will bring a pay bump for some hourly workers in Massachusetts. The state’s minimum wage will rise 75 cents from $13.50 an hour to $14.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022. These are the latest steps in the plan enacted into law in 2018 to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023, while phasing out time-and-a-half pay for Sundays and holidays. The Massachusetts minimum wage will be nearly double the federal minimum wage, which has stayed at $7.25 since 2009. The tipped minimum wage will rise to $6.15 on Jan. 1.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘I Am Grateful To Be Fully Vaccinated And Boosted’

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result,” the Congresswoman who represents parts of Boston said in a statement. “Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.” Pressley said she is isolating “and following all health protocols.” The 7th district representative said “vaccines save lives” and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated or boosted, and to wear a face mask. Today, I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild & I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. I'm currently isolating & following all health protocols. My full statement: https://t.co/FOhQ2i68VN pic.twitter.com/7p6z1tazRR — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 31, 2021 Massachusetts on Thursday recorded a new single-day record of more than 21,000 COVID cases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced earlier this month that she had tested positive.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Opening Date Set For Fenway Park COVID Vaccine And Booster Clinic; More State-Sponsored Sites Announced

BOSTON (CBS) — An opening date has been set for Fenway Park to start hosting a COVID vaccine and booster clinic, and the Baker Administration has announced other state-sponsored vaccine sites in Eastern Massachusetts to make it easier for residents to get shots amid an Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge. Fenway will open its clinic on Jan. 6, with the capacity to deliver 1,300 shots per day. Appointments can be made at vaxfinder.mass.gov, but walk-ins are also accepted. Brigham and Women’s Hospital epidemiologist Paul Sax says boosters are essential to fighting this unprecedented wave of the Omicron variant. “It looks like that third dose really...
PUBLIC HEALTH
