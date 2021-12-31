LIST: These Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have Mask Mandates In Place As COVID Cases Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread.

The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.”

Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules:

Acton

Amherst

Arlington

Ashfield

Bedford

Belchertown

Belmont

Billerica

Boston

Boxford

Brookline

Buckland

Cambridge

Canton

Carlisle

Charlemont

Chelsea

Concord

Conway

Danvers

Eastham

Easthampton

Essex

Georgetown

Gill

Granby

Greenfield

Hadley

Hamilton

Heath

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lee

Lenox

Lexington

Lincoln

Littleton

Lowell

Lynn

Manchester-By-The-Sea

Marblehead

Martha’s Vineyard

Medford

Montague

Newburyport

Newton

Northampton

Orange

Peabody

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Provincetown

Rowe

Salem

Sharon

Shrewsbury

Somerville

South Hadley

Stockbridge

Sudbury

Swampscott

Waltham

Watertown

Wellfleet

West Boylston

Westfield

Westford

Winchester

Worcester