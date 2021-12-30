ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Slater Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — When you think of sportsmanship, a lot of players on the Patriots likely come to mind. But the first is most likely longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater, who epitomizes the term.

So it should come as no surprise that Slater was named one of eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday. The award is given out each year to an NFL player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

That certainly sounds like Matthew Slater to a tee. He is a finalist for the award for the third consecutive year and the fourth time overall in his career.

Here are the eight finalists for this year’s Rooney Award, with four players from each conference:

Josh Allen, Bills
Brandin Cooks, Texans
Jason McCourty, Dolphins
Matthew Slater, Patriots
Lavonte David, Buccaneers
Cameron Jordan, Saints
Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
Adam Thielen, Vikings

A winner will be determined by a vote of current NFL players, with each team submitting a consensus vote of their choice. Much like Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of Art Rooney Sr., the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

CBS Boston

Mac Jones Was Pretty Fired Up About One Christmas Gift: A Flashlight From His Girlfriend

BOSTON (CBS) —  Mac Jones is the quarterback of a playoff-bound team in his first NFL season and figures to be the leader of the Patriots for the foreseeable future. The rookie has provided New England fans with plenty of excitement on the football field this season. Off the field though, Mac is really just a guy. Literally just your average dude. He’s been knocked for having the personality of a wooden block by many, and it’s a persona that he seemingly takes to a new level each and every week. Take his favorite Christmas gift, for example. Asked about his Christmas...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
NFL
