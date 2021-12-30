ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

BISSELL Pet Foundation's 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope' event breaks record

By Stacy Aukeman
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQ6S6_0dZ8uJJh00

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event set a record as the largest ever funded adoption event in the country.

The event took place December 6-20, 2021 across the US and Canada. 245 shelters participated in the event, which placed 15,297 homeless pets with their new families. Forty-five of those shelters were in Michigan.

Of the over 15,000 pets adopted, 8,352 were cats and 6,945 were dogs.

Bissell Pet Foundation

“Holiday Hope 2021 is officially the largest funded adoption event in the country, and it was the best way to end a challenging year of saving lives," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “It is so heartwarming to think about the thousands of pets who made it into loving homes just in time for the holidays."

Bissell Pet Foundation

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven located in Ferrysburg, Mich. was one of the shelters that participated in the event. Their longest feline resident, Oliver Twist found his forever home after 467 days. It took a special person to adopt Oliver Twist, as he has IBS which requires a special wet food to be fed four times per day.

Bissell Pet Foundation
Oliver Twist adopted after 467 days.

BISSELL Pet Foundation reminds prospective pet parents that although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to life, that adopting a pet during the holidays is a long-term commitment.

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell. The Empty the Shelter events began in 2016 and have helped more than 83,055 pets find homes. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less.

Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters [bissellpetfoundation.org] for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
waupacanow.com

Pet shelter waiting list grows

Last year, one in five households adopted pets, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Is was called the “Pandemic Pet” fad. “Increasingly, we are receiving requests of assistance from people experiencing health issues, homelessness, financial difficulty and other catastrophes,” according to a recent letter sent out by the Humane Society of Waupaca County. “Also, there is no shortage of homeless puppies and incoming kittens.”
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
NewsWest 9

Odessa Animal Shelter holds 'Pet a Puppy' event

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will hold its 'Pet a Puppy' event on December 21 at two different locations. The first petting event will be at City Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., and then the second event will be at Municipal Plaza from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
TBR News Media

Shelter Pets of the Week: Ian and Iris

This week’s shelter pets are bonded siblings Ian (black and white male) and Iris (grey female) —7-month-old domestic short hair mixes up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Ian and Iris were very skittish kittens when they came to the shelter through its TNR program. With lots...
SMITHTOWN, NY
koxe.com

Miranda Lambert surprises local pet shelters with holiday shopping spree

Miranda Lambert recently visited Tractor Supply in Franklin, Tennessee to go on a shopping spree for shelter pets, where Lambert purchased thousands of dollars of food, toys and supplies for local shelters (Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer for Lambert‘s MuttNation pet line and pet foods). You check out the video HERE.
FRANKLIN, TN
Fox 19

Foster pet program gives shelter animals a home for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local animal shelter is looking for families to foster a shelter dog or cat during the holidays. League for Animal Welfare has a program called “Home for the Holidays” for families who plan on having quiet holidays at home and can shelter a pet for a few days.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shelters#Pty#Bissell Pet Foundation
KYTV

Animal shelters in the Ozarks warn of giving pets as gifts

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A pet can be a great Christmas present for someone. Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach warns it may not be perfect for everyone. “I don’t think there’s a bad time to get a pet, ”said Ellen Keen, Executive Director and Shelter Manager of Dogwood Animal Shelter.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet: Queen Tabitha

This week’s shelter pet is Queen Tabitha, a 10-month-old domestic shorthair cat who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter as part of their TNR program. Tabitha was always a little shy, but gentle. She prefers quiet and solitude, but when she trusts you, she enjoys getting pets and being around other cats. She would do best in a quiet home with calm animals.
SMITHTOWN, NY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fall in love with a shelter pet

Elena is a very sweet tabby that came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue as a stray in May 2021. She was very underweight as she was giving all her food to her babies. Elena raised her three beautiful kittens and is now waiting a home of her own. Elena is a well-mannered young lady with a humorous deep meow. Elena gets along with children and other cats, but prefers not to have a canine sibling. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, on monthly flea and worm prevention.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
myarklamiss.com

Local cat shelter hopes to spread some holiday cheer with an adoption special

According to River Cities Humane Society for Cats, they are offering two cats for a $100 adoption fee. The shelter says there is still time to finish up your Christmas shopping and they say you can bring twice the love home this Christmas. Every cat you adopt from River Cities...
PETS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Local youth hopes to make holidays brighter for women's shelter

CHARLES TOWN — Kaelyn Heath and her mom, Rachel Rinehart, have brightened the holidays of women in need in the area in the past, aiming to support those who might not have it otherwise. The local women’s shelter holds a special place in their hearts, as the family sympathizes...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
WLFI.com

A local shelter stands against gifting pets

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Local shelters are saying that it's not a good idea to gift a pet for Christmas. Natalie's Second Chance Executive Director Jackie Becker said many people end up surrendering the pet. Becker advised that people should make sure they can make time for a family...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy